BEEVILLE – “Long. Very, very long,” Southern Sinners drummer Adan Gonzales said about the drive from Texas to Los Angeles.
“Everything was cool until we hit the roads in Arizona, then it got scary. Then driving into L.A. at night was horrifying.
“But fun.”
A few weeks back, Beeville band Southern Sinners took a 10-day road trip to California to perform at the Whisky A Go Go – the L.A. live music venue made famous by The Doors and Jimi Hendrix to name a few.
The group, made up of Beeville musicians Joe McLaurin, Kc Lopez, Jeremy Coody, Marcus Rios and Gonzales, also made a few stops along the way to spread their southern rock roots across the west.
While the band said they had a bust at a New Mexico gig, they still prevailed and made it to Hollywood.
“We hit a legitimate flood in Odessa and nearly drifted off,” Gonzales laughed. “Apparently that place has no drainage system. Who knew?
“But aside from almost dying a few times, the ride was surprisingly smooth – paved with a lot of Pringles and sodas.”
So how did Hollywood accept the band of Beeville southern rockers?
With open arms, it seems.
“Oh man, we had a full crowd at The Whisky, and the entire balcony was packed watching us,” Gonzales continued. “Once we noticed people were coming in and staying, we knew something was up. We had people dancing in front of the stage and afterwards everyone was happy to come up to us and let us know.
“We proved to ourselves it could be done.
“It was a hectic Friday night on the Sunset Strip opening on the 30th anniversary of a band that was made at The Whisky.
“It was very surreal.”
Now with a few weeks of rest in them, the boys are back, hitting the stage with Lee Roy Holloway at Republik BBQ and Brew Friday (tonight) at 9 o’clock.
They also have their new album, “Insulting,” from 1332 Records available on Spotify and iTunes and plan on returning to the road soon. Fans can keep tabs on them by visiting facebook.com/thesouthernsinners.
“We have been writing some new songs and I’m already planning another tour – maybe the East Coast next – but before then we will probably do a Texas tour just to get our name out there some more,” Gonzales said.
“We had such a blast. Freedom is different there,” he said laughing.
“I cant wait to go back.”