‘The Murmur of the Bees’ a foretelling work of fiction

“The Murmur of Bees,” by Mexican author Sofía Segovia, is a most appropriate book for the Pan American Round Table of BEEville to place in the Joe Barnhart BEE County Public Library in observance of this year’s April 14 Pan American Day.
Pan American Day commemorates the First International Conference of American States which concluded on April 14, 1890, creating the International Union of American Republics, the forerunner to the Organization of American States.
A native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Segovia studied communications at the Universidad de Monterrey, planning to be a journalist. However, she discovered that writing fiction was her first love, and “The Murmur of Bees,” her second novel and first to be translated to English, was acclaimed as the literary discovery of the year in 2015. It was named “Novel of the Year” by iTunes, and the Mexican “Quién” magazine named Segovia among the 31 most influential women in Mexico.
Translator Simon Bruni, who studied Spanish at Queen Mary University of London and literary translation at the University of Exeter, did a beautiful job with the English translation. He had acquired fluent Spanish through immersion in the language in Alicante, Valencia and Santander, all in Spain.
“The Murmur of Bees” is now on my list of favorite books. It is historical fiction, set during the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1920. Of relevance to us, the characters also had to deal with the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918.
Although told primarily from the point of view of Francisco Morales Jr., the story begins before he was born. Morales and his family are some of the most likeable characters I have gotten to know in a book in a long time.
Like much modern Latin American literature, magical realism is a subtle part of the book, which opens with the disappearance of Nana Reja, an ancient family wet-nurse who normally spends her days sitting in a rocking chair admiring the view of the family hacienda, located west of the town of Linares, some 60 miles southeast of Monterrey.
When Nana is located under a bridge “a few leagues” from the Morales hacienda, she is holding a newborn baby—surrounded by a swarm of bees. Because the baby is disfigured by a cleft lip and palate, the campesinos think that he was kissed by the devil. However, Francisco Sr. and his wife Beatriz adopt the infant—and Nana Reja, who cares for him, names him Simonopio.
Although his facial defects prevent him from speaking, the unusual child is gifted and prescient. When he is older, he chooses to sleep in a shed with his beehive in the rafters.
One day, when Beatriz attends a ladies’ meeting in Linares, Simonopio goes into the town, which he never does, to wait for her. She discovers that he has a fever and, rather than going to visit her sick friend, takes him home and calls the doctor.
The next day Beatriz’ friend dies of the Spanish flu, the first of many Linares victims. In contrast, Simonopio’s fever goes away rapidly—he evidently developed it to protect his beloved Beatriz from visiting her friend and also falling victim. Francisco Sr. decides to move his family and workers from the hacienda near town to a distant one where they would be isolated from the disease. (Sounds familiar, right now…)
I learned that experts believe the 1918 pandemic began in Boston, Kansas or Texas, then was exported by American soldiers to warring Europe, where Spain was the first to report it, hence the name “Spanish” flu. The disease soon spread to northern Mexico, where it and the earlier yellow fever epidemic were responsible for killing many more Mexicans than the bullets fired during the Revolution.
When Francisco Jr. is born, a postscript child, his much older sisters are about to present their parents with their first grandchild. Simonopio becomes little Francisco’s close companion, keeping him out of trouble and locating him when his parents can’t.
Francisco Sr. spends much of his time supervising the sugarcane and corn crops on the family land. When the first tractors become available in the United States, he orders one and, despite being an upper class Mexican gentlemen, insists on driving it himself, delighted with the speed at which he could plow.
When problems with the crops develop, Simonopio and his bees bring wild orange blossoms from the far reaches of the hacienda, to suggest a new agricultural direction. Francisco, Sr. plants the first orange orchards in the area and is delighted with their success.
Although the Morales family and most of their household are kind, caring people, one of the tenant farmers, Anselmo Espiricueta, is an exception, always believing that Simonopio is a witch’s child. And therein lies the conflict between good and evil in “The Murmur of Bees”, and you’ll have to read the book to find out how it is resolved.
Reading is on my list for this period of social isolation, and I recommend that you check this book out—or order it—to help get through these uncertain times. The Barnhart library is still open for checkouts as of this writing, but you should call them at 362-4901 to be sure.
I wish Simonopio could tell us when this situation might end!