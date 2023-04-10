She’s a qualified paddle board and kayak instructor, a great angler and a darn good shot. Dorothy, my wife of nearly 39 years, somehow manages to out fish me most of the time. It happened again while shore fishing in Ingleside. She landed four black drum and a red. My only catch was a catfish.
As most Texas anglers know, there are slot lengths for most fish species. The red was too small and had to go back. Three of the black drum were 16 inch keepers but that last one, wow. After quite a battle, she landed a 31 incher. Although the fish was just above the legal size of 30 inches and had to be released, she definitely earned bragging rights.
Whether it’s fishing, kayaking, birding, hiking or hunting, I’m really blessed to have a wife that enjoys the outdoors as much as I do, even though the competition can get a little fierce, just kidding, but she did get a bit of an attitude after catching that big one. It’s great to see more and more women enjoying outdoor activities.
Women partaking in outdoor activities is a growing trend and rightfully so. Just look around at any outdoor retail shop and you’ll notice that the outdoor industry has taken notice that women make up a big part of the market. They have craftily marketed many of their products to appeal to women.
Many state parks and wildlife divisions across the country have been pushing for years to get more women involved by offering workshops, programs and events for women who want to learn and experience outdoor related skills.
Some of these events include boating, trailering, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, fly fishing, gun handling and shooting, archery and many more. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website is a great place to start if you are looking for such an adventure.
Another option is to call on our area charter captains. Many of these folks will be more than glad to plan a ladies only fishing trip. Area chambers of commerce are also a great resource for events and many host women’s only outdoor events.
For years, the big push has been to take a kid fishing, and that’s a great thing, but be sure to bring mom along too, because she’ll probably show everybody up.