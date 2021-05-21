As I pulled into the driveway, I noticed my husband’s truck was gone. I was even more concerned that the dogs did not come to meet me. This was not good. Could one of the dogs be snakebit again? Was my husband rushing it to the vet? Worried, I checked for messages and then called his phone.
He answered immediately and said he was just down the road. He was excited and breathless. His friend Balde had found something “really cool!” and for me to come and look.
I located Robert and Balde at the intersection of our road and the county road. They had found a large patch of blooming Manfreda maculosa, the Spice Lily. This native plant is low growing and hard to find except when it sends up four-foot-high bloom stalks. This patch on the side of the road had at least 30 stalks. And there were more all along the shoulder in both directions. This was exciting!
Why were we so excited about a wildflower? Earlier this spring, we had volunteered to help with The Manfreda Survey. This research project is organized by the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. It is a widespread search for a “lost” butterfly: the Manfreda Giant-Skipper. The entomology website Texasento.net describes this skipper as “the rarest resident butterfly in South Texas.” Indeed, there is very little evidence that it has been seen at all in the last 50 years. The Manfreda Survey is designed to locate and document the butterfly’s larval host plants: four species in the genus Manfreda, all of which are of conservation concern. The idea is that if the host plants can be found, then perhaps the larvae, pupae or even the adult butterfly might be observed.
We knew that Manfreda maculosa, the Spice Lily, or Texas Tuberose as it is also known, grows in Bee County. We have a few specimens on our property. We also learned of places in the county where we had seen it in the past. We could, as Citizen Scientists, help out with this survey. So, we signed on and began documenting M. maculosa localities.
Early on, we found numerous plants just sending up bloom stalks. We delightedly relayed the information to the National Butterfly Center. Ten days later, we were saddened to see two of our very best sites had been devastated. A zealous caretaker of the property had closely mowed one site. In an overgrown fence line, the other had been bulldozed down to the dirt, presumably to put in a new fence. We almost cried.
It was about then that our friend Balde Galvan, who always has an eye on the natural world around him, called to say he had found a new patch of blooming Manfreda nearby. And what a patch it turned out to be! Balde, Robert and I counted 952 plants along the county road right-of-way. Many of these are blooming, being visited by bees and other pollinators, and will soon set seed. If only they won’t be mown before they disperse their seeds, there will be even more Manfreda plants next year. A large, healthy population of host plants means a greater likelihood of attracting the Manfreda Giant-Skipper.
Female Giant-Skippers locate the host plants, probably by smell or taste, and lay their eggs singly on the leaves. The tiny caterpillars hatch out and burrow into the leaf and eat their way into the main root-stem, or caudex. The growing caterpillars “make silk chimneys or tents that project up from the plant, in which they feed, overwinter (if fall generation), and pupate.” The Manfreda Giant-Skipper (Stallingsia maculosa) is a double-brooded species. It has two generations a year. The first brood results from eggs laid in late spring. The summer generation develops directly without aestivation (summer rest). The adults are short-lived. The females do not eat or drink (the males sip at mineral seeps) and only mate and lay eggs. The fall generation of caterpillars stays in the “tents” over the winter to emerge in the spring.
As surveyors for the Manfreda maculosa plants, we are also charged with looking for caterpillar tents and adult butterflies. So far, we have not seen any sign of the Giant-Skippers, but we now know where the plants are. We will keep our eyes open for this rarest of South Texas butterflies. I hope you will, too!