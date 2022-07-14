As the 2021-22 school year began, third grade science & social studies teacher Shirley Adamo, received a grant for roughly $2,500. This grant, called Project Green, was chosen to sow the seeds of St. Mary’s Academy Charter School’s new pollinator garden. As spring approached, Director of Maintenance Patti Johnson and her staff, Regina Puentes, Lionel Garza, Mason Calliham, and Robert Casarez, worked with Adamo and her third grade students to begin prepping the area for the garden. During class time, the students learned the ins and outs of gardening. Students were eager to get their hands dirty “literally” with digging, pulling weeds, and planting flowers and deciding where the plants should go. Another staff member, Cindy Brown, brought her sixth grade science students to pair up with the third grade students to help and learn about the garden as well. Adamo had one goal in mind throughout this project by teaching her students that even small gardens can make huge differences.
Beeville native and State President of Texas Garden Club Inc. Gwen DeWitt visited and offered Adamo and Johnson advice and knowledge about pollinator gardens. This garden would not have been possible without the help and assistance of several local businesses.
Adamo purchased flowers, plants, and other materials from Sutherlands and Zimmer Floral & Nursery. Both of which were happy to provide encouraging words of advice as to which flowers and plants would be the best for the garden. Alamo Lumber Company of Beeville donated a white iron bench for the garden.
After the project was completed, the third grade students came up with a name for the garden. The Secret, Magical, Amazing, Caring, Science Garden which is an abbreviation for The SMACS Garden.
As the SMACS Garden grows, the garden will attract a vast variety of butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and native Texas bees.
Information courtesy of Sylvia Garcia-Smith