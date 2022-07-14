SMACS Third & Sixth Grade Students; At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, 3rd Grade Science & Social Studies Teacher Shirley Adamo, was presented a grant for roughly $2,500.00. This grant, called Project Green, was chosen to sow the seeds of St. Mary’s Academy Charter School’s new Pollinator Garden. The garden will attract a vast variety of butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, and most importantly native Texas Bees. Early this spring, Patti Johnson, Director of Maintenance, and her staff Regina Puentes, Lionel Garza, Mason Calliham, and Robert Casarez, worked with Mrs. Adamo and her 3rd grade students to begin prepping the area for the garden. During class time, the students learned the ins and outs of gardening. Students were eager to get their hands dirty “literally” with digging, pulling weeds, planting flowers, deciding where the plants should go, and so much more. At one point, Miss Cindy Brown brought her 6th grade science students to check the garden and these students took the time to pair up with the 3rd grade students to help and to learn about the garden as well. Mrs. Adamo, a true plant lover, had one goal in mind throughout this project, teaching her students that similarly to us as individuals, even small gardens can make huge differences. Gwen DeWitt, a Beeville native and State President of Texas Garden Club, Inc., visited and offered Adamo and Johnson advice and knowledge about pollinator gardens. This garden would not have been possible without the help and assistance of several local businesses. Mrs. Adamo purchased flowers, plants, and other materials from Sutherlands and Zimmer Floral & Nursery. Both of which were happy to provide encouraging words of advice as to which flowers and plants would be the best for the garden. Alamo Lumber Company of Beeville very graciously donated a white iron bench for the garden. This project turned out to be an all-hands-on deck project where everyone was willing to step in and lend a hand. When everything was said, done, and planted, the 3rd grade students came up with a name for the garden. The Secret, Magical, Amazing, Caring, Science Garden: “THE SMACS GARDEN”