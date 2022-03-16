When I wrote our family gram last November to include with Christmas cards for friends we don’t have frequent contact with, I included information about our grandchildren’s accomplishments. After all, it’s a grandmother’s duty to brag about grandchildren.
Grandson Ray, a high school senior in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was proud to have placed second in the fall district cross country competition for the Pittsburgh area, then 12th at the state meet, and granddaughter Ana, an eighth grader, had been cast for the part of Violet Beauregard in her school’s upcoming performance of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Our card from New York state friends Mike and Judy Patton had an interesting response: their grandson Jack, a student at another high school in the Pittsburgh area, had come in .4 seconds behind Ray at the district meet.
We met the Pattons in the early 1970s when Mike and Al were both stationed at the U.S. Naval Facility in Barbados, in the Eastern Caribbean. While many American servicemen were spending time in Vietnam, they had been assigned to a beautiful island where, even then, tourists were spending $100 plus for hotel rooms. (My dad’s Navy friend, hearing of Al’s duty station, asked, “What did Al Past do, make up his own Navy?”)
Barbados is a small tropical island, shaped much like Bee County, but less than half its size. It’s 15 miles wide at the larger end and 25 miles long, but had a population of approximately 200,000 in the early 70s. (The 2020 population was nearly 290,000.)
The capital and only city, Bridgetown, is on the south end of the island. The naval facility was on the north end, and we lived about two miles from the small base, which had eight officers and some 120 men assigned to it.
Their mission at the time was top secret, so we didn’t discuss it. (Now we know that they were using sonar to identify the locations of Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic area. That method is no longer used, but Al isn’t sure what replaced it.)
However, we enjoyed our beautiful tropical surroundings with our small group of Navy friends, almost like a family. Lots of time was spent on the beach, or at backyard parties.
I decided to apply for a teaching job at a local school, and was hired to teach Spanish at Ellerslie Comprehensive School, a middle school a few miles north of Bridgetown. I had to drive some 15 miles from our home to the school, and our Volkswagen bug became a small bus for four other teachers that I picked up along the way at bus stops. (They preferred being crowded into a VW to being crowded in a large bus.)
As in England, one drives on the left side of the road, which takes some getting used to. On one of my first solo drives after I arrived in Barbados, I had to make a left turn – the most challenging to get accustomed to. I made the turn, but ended up in the right hand lane.
A tall Barbadian policeman in a British-style uniform who was standing at the intersection stopped me and warned, “Madam, you must stay in the left lane or you are going to crash.” (Barbadian English is a distinctive dialect, with some similarities to British English.) I’m sure they frequently observed young Navy wives having the same problems adjusting to left-hand drive.
In the 1970s, there were few cars on the narrow roads, but quite a few large buses and occasional trucks carrying sugar cane stalks, Barbados’ most important product at that time. I was glad our VW had left-hand drive (rather than the British right-hand drive), because I could put my left wheels on the edge of the road and avoid falling into the steep gutter.
We had our living room furniture, which we still use, crafted by Barbadian furniture makers. However, our best Barbadian “souvenir” is daughter Mariana, Ray’s mother, who was born at the small Catholic hospital in Speightstown, the village near where we lived.
In the late 1980s, we returned to Barbados to show Mariana her birthplace. We were amazed to see many more roads and much increased traffic, many fewer sugar cane fields and lots more hotels. The island has certainly transitioned from sugar being the base of its economy to tourism.
We have kept up with several of our Barbados friends over the years, in addition to the Pattons.
They returned to their hometown in upstate New York after he completed his tour of duty in Barbados, about a year before we returned to the states. We have never visited them, but we keep up with each other through annual Christmas card family letters, which this year provided the interesting connection between our grandsons.
A couple of weeks ago, Ray and Jack both participated in the cross country event at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association State Championship meet in Pittsburgh. This time, Jack came in just ahead of Ray. I think the two boys must be very closely matched in speed.
And Ray and Jack were most likely the only two runners with grandparents who had been friends in Barbados in the early 1970s.