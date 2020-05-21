BEEVILLE – The Beeville Art Museum is once again open, and what’s old is new again in a new exhibition of works by seven artists dedicated to sharing the power of hand embroidery in contemporary art.
“The State of Hand Stitch: New Embroidery by Texas Artists” opens to the public with tentative dates set for mid-May at the Beeville Art Museum. The museum will host a closing reception, with the artists in attendance, on Saturday, July 11, from noon-2 p.m.
“The simple act of passing a threaded needle through a piece of cloth is even more relevant in our age of digital technology,” states Kim Paxson one of the artists featured in the show, “Each piece is personal to the creator whether it tells a story, universal or political, or embellishes a surface with exuberant color and texture.” The seven artists include Paxson, Debbie Armstrong, Beth Cunningham, Janis Hooker, Lucia LaVilla-Havelin, Mary Ruth Smith and Pamela Studstill. Their work is included in museum collections, featured in publications and displayed across the United States and internationally.
Many of the participating artists began learning their craft at their mother or grandmother’s knee and, after years of working as fiber artists, are transforming what some call “homespun” art into fine art, with variations in scale, style and subject matter. Works in the Beeville exhibition feature a multitude of materials and techniques: finely-stitched words and phrases on linen; a large-scale piece embellished with embroidered Mexican folk images; single-stitched narrative works on social issues; fresh takes on the traditional embroidery sampler; and the combination of stitch with artist-made wool textiles.
The Beeville Art Museum, located at 401 E. Fannin in Beeville, is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 361-358-8615 or visit www.bamtexas.org.