Like everyone else, I am really ready for spring. I have my eyes peeled for the first buds on the trees, for the first wildflowers on the ground. When I go for a walk, I first check the treetops for a haze of new green growth. I look at the bare twigs of the brush plants for signs of blooms. And then I look downward. I focus on any tiny bit of color, however small.
The first wildflowers are there, but they are indeed small. Many of our usual March wildflowers are popping up, but they seem reduced in size this year. A harsh winter and lack of sufficient rainfall have taken their toll. The few Texas Bluebonnets I can find are less than half their normal size, with rosettes only a couple of inches across and bloom spikes topping out at four inches. Not the vast fields of blue we sometimes see, but there are bluebonnets if you look for them.
Some early wildflowers are naturally minute. One you could easily miss is the little Beaked Vervain. Its flowers are only an eighth of an inch across! Beaked Vervain (Glandularia quadrangulata) is in the Verbena Family, and most verbenas are showy. Not so for Beaked Vervain. I find it growing in low mats in mowed pastures or rural lawns. Its tiny white flowers remind me of little stars in a sky of deep green. Although not showy, it is one of the first to bloom, and as such, it is worth looking for.
Another verbena, Dakota Mock Vervain, with its bluish-purple flowers, is showy, and as the season rolls on, it will become relatively abundant. Already some pastures are beginning to glow a lovely lavender as this verbena gets going.
Yellow flowers are among the first to catch your eye. You may have seen Huisache Daisies along roadsides and vacant lots in town. And the bright yellow, five-petalled Fringed Puccoons are dotting pastures. One of my favorites is golden-flowered Rough Bladderpod (Paysonia lasiocarpa). Its half-inch wide blossoms form at the ends of sprawling stems. Once pollinated, the flowers wilt, and the round, fuzzy seed pods develop. These pods are the source of the plant’s common name.
Texas Desert Rue has drooping, urn-shaped yellow flowers. However, those flowers are only a quarter-inch long. The plant itself is scarcely a foot tall, and its foliage is thin and unsubstantial. I identify this plant more by smell than sight. If I think a plant is Texas Desert Rue, I pinch off a few leaves and crush them between my fingers. The crushed leaves have an aromatic, almost citrusy odor.
A wildflower common to lawns, parks and roadsides is the strangely-named Crow-poison. It is related to wild onions and wild garlic, but its foliage lacks an oniony odor. Crow-poison is another species you can confirm its identity by using the smell test. Just crush a leaf; if it doesn’t smell like an onion, don’t eat it. It is said to be poisonous. What crows have to do with this wildflower is unknown! Look for Crow-poison’s half-inch long white flowers at the top of 12-inch-high stalks. The six-petal blooms remind me of tiny Easter lilies.
Dozens of different flowers will be popping up in the next few weeks. Some will be large and showy, but some will be quite small. Go out and enjoy the season. You may have to look closely, but the wildflower season has begun!