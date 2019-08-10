Three of nation’s best collegiate honor societies induct Peacock into membership

BEEVILLE – Sarah Peacock, of Beeville, has accepted invitations of lifetime membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s preeminent certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year collegiate students, as well as the national academic honor society of Alpha Lambda Delta and the national leadership society of Omicron Delta Kappa.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Stephen E. Loflin, NSCS founder. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best, committing to academic excellence early in the collegiate community. They embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields. Most notably, a handful of NSCS alumni scholars have been recognized on the Forbes 30 under 30 List.”
NSCS is an honors organization that recognizes, elevates and connects high-achievers during and beyond their college careers. Membership is by invitation only, based on both grade point average and class standing.
Peacock accepted her invitation to this prestigious society and was elected executive vice president for her chapter at Trinity University, keeping her busy planning their upcoming induction ceremony in the 2019 fall semester.
Peacock also was inducted into her university’s chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Society for First-Year Success, on March 30. In this organization, she was elected as the secretary of Trinity University’s chapter of ALD.
Alpha Lambda Delta recognizes the high academic achievement of first-year college students and can be found on more than 280 campuses across the United States.
ALD is able to provide opportunities for leadership development, scholarships and fellowships, educational discounts, community service and resume building.
Peacock also received the prestigious honor of being inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Membership is awarded to undergraduate junior and senior students, graduate students, faculty, staff, administration and alumni. Student candidates must rank in the upper 35 percent of their class and must show leadership in at least one of the five phases of campus life listed above.
As a first-year student, Peacock entered Trinity with her transfer credits from her Associate of General Science from Coastal Bend College. This allowed Peacock to have the dual classification of being a first-year and a junior, making her eligible to accept her invitation to ODK as a first-year college student without having to wait. Following her induction that took place on April 17, Peacock joined the ranks of many distinguished Omicron Delta Kappa alumni.
Peacock will be returning to Trinity University early this fall to tutor first-year students in a math program as well as mentor first-year students throughout the academic year.