Tickets still available for Oct. 24 Friends of NRA event

BEEVILLE – Tables and individual tickets are still available for the Oct. 24 Friends of the NRA banquet.
The event will feature raffles and auctions of some special firearms, knives and other products made specially for the National Rifle Association.
The doors will open at the Bee County Expo Center for the banquet at 6 p.m. that Thursday.
Tables can be reserved for $500 and single tickets are $50 each.
One of the guns to be auctioned or raffled off during the evening will be the Sig Sauer Standard 9mm pistol with engraving and a Friends of the NRA seal etched into the slide.
The pistol is an exclusive issue for 2019, and only 1,050 units were produced.
Some of the other guns to be offered during the evening are the Kimber Micro 9, 9mm piston with the NRA seal, the Henry single shot brass, .45-70 rifle with the NRA seal engraved on the stock, a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver with a three-inch barrel in stainless steel with the NRA seal engraved into the frame, a CMMG “The Guard” 9mm AR pistol with the NRA seal engraved in the receiver, a U.S. Cavalry Presentation short sword with the NRA logo engraved in the blade and an assortment of other items ranging from a copper Friends of the NRA wind spinner, an NRA seal whiskey barrel head and a wooden gun case concealed behind an wooden American Flags of Valor cover.
Tickets are available at Americana Arms. More information about the event can be obtained by calling 361-362-3573.
Friends of the NRA is a grass-roots fund-raising program that raises money for grants to programs which promote shooting sports and firearms safety training for a variety of organizations.
Those organizations provide training programs for scouts, FFA and 4-H school programs and other youth-oriented activities.
One hundred percent of the funds raised by the events is granted to organizations which apply for the funds.
