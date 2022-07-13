The Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club recently began the third edition of the Tiny Gunz Boxing Camp for children ages 3-9. The summer camp focuses on the basics of boxing including footwork, defense mechanisms and light sparring. The summer camp also creates a positive enforcement for all participants enrolled in the camp.
Tiny Gunz is a boxing camp for beginning children who are unable to compete, but are interested in joining the club in the future.
The Tiny Gunz camp will celebrate it last day on July 30 and all participants will receive an achievement trophy.
The Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club, formally known as Blessed Hands Boxing Club, is open to the community for local individuals ranging from ages 9 to 30 who are focused and willing to travel and compete in boxing competitions across the state.
