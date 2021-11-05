While cleaning a back corner of the yard, we found a small green treefrog hunkered down on the arm of a lawn chair. We like these little guys, so we decided to move him to a safer spot nearer the pond. As I picked him up, I noticed he wasn’t very green. He was mostly mottled gray with just a greenish wash on his back. And he lacked the yellow stripe down his side. Was this a green treefrog? I was beginning to doubt that it was.
After checking our Reptiles and Amphibians of Texas field guide and the internet, we concluded that our frog was a gray treefrog (Hyla versicolor). The species name indicates that this frog can change its skin color, much like a green anole, appearing all gray, silvery-white, mottled like tree bark, slightly green and even nearly all green. No wonder our treefrog was sort of gray, sort of green. Plus, we noticed that our frog had bright yellowish-orange skin on its inner thighs. Those bright patches on its legs cinched it: It was a gray treefrog.
But we read on … There are two almost identical species of treefrogs living in the eastern half of North America! They not only look alike, but they also prefer similar habitats, and their ranges overlap. These two species are the gray treefrog (Hyla versicolor) and the Cope’s gray treefrog (Hyla chrysoscelis). So, if they look alike, and they are both to be found here, how do we know which one we are holding in our hands?
“Easy … sort of …” says one website. “Hyla versicolor has twice as many chromosomes as Hyla chrysoscelis, and so if you karyotype one, you will have your identification.” Well, sure. Easy for you to say, Mr. Herpetologist! Not having a lab, karyotyping equipment, and a high-powered microscope, I was not able to stain and count the chromosomes in one of our frog’s cells. Could there be another way to distinguish these two treefrogs?
It turns out there is: their mating calls are different. The website frogcalls.blogspot.com says, “Hyla versicolor’s call is a pretty, birdlike whistled trill,” while Hyla chrysoscelis’s whistled trill is drier, less birdlike. (You should go to this website if you’d like to hear the calls.) The reason for the difference in the trills’ sounds is that the Cope’s gray treefrog’s (H. chrysoscelis) call is actually given at a much faster rate. The gray treefrog’s (H. versicolor) has only about 28 trill pulses per second, while Cope’s gray treefrog has closer to 44 pulses per second. You can hear this difference in the field IF the frogs are calling. You can also record the calls, make a spectrogram, and count the pulses on the visible sound print. (You should go to Frog Blog if you’d like to see a spectrogram.) Oops. I did not have a spectrogram device. And also, it was not the mating season, so our frog was not calling. Plus, I suspect our frog was a female (no black on the throat).
Well, we hit a dead-end in our identification. There was one more difference we could have examined: the size of the red blood cells. gray treefrogs have slightly larger red blood cells. I didn’t want to draw this frog’s blood to find out; the poor thing had suffered enough indignities having its legs stretched out to photograph it. We let it go near the small pond.
But I continued to wonder: how could two seemingly identical species have different numbers of chromosomes? The gray treefrog, now renamed Dryophytes versicolor, has 48 chromosomes and is referred to scientifically as the tetraploid treefrog. Cope’s gray treefrog (Dryophytes chrysoscelis) has retained the original diploid state of 24 chromosomes. In other words, the gray treefrog species probably evolved from the Cope’s.
One way this could happen is if the egg formation in the original species malfunctioned. An egg normally has just half the typical set of diploid chromosomes. This means a normal egg would have had 12 chromosomes, so when fertilized by a normal sperm, it would have the requisite 24 of the Cope’s treefrog. BUT IF an egg accidentally formed with the full set of chromosomes, and IF it was fertilized by a similarly malformed sperm, then the resulting embryo would have 48, as in the species known as the gray treefrog. Herpetologists speculate that such a rare event may have happened during the last Ice Age. Subsequent breeding of two such gray treefrogs (i.e., two rare events!) or hybridization between the parent species and the new tetraploid species could have carried the condition on into the present. Wikipedia states that “hybridization between these species results in early mortality of many larvae, but some individuals survive to adulthood with reduced fertility.”
Many “IFs” and “rare events” had to occur to produce this new species, but apparently, they have done so. Enough gray treefrogs have survived since the last Ice Age to create a widespread species today. The equally widespread Cope’s gray treefrog must have some mechanism to avoid interbreeding with the offshoot species. Perhaps it is the different mating calls. I shall make a point of listening to our pond’s frogs’ calls next spring. Maybe then I will know what species of treefrog we have!