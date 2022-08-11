Whether you are separated, divorced, single or in a “situationship,” dating in this generation is definitely not for the weak minded. I will admit, I am new to the dating game, but I am more than certain most people in this generation were raised with no common decency.
As a 37-year-old divorced woman with four children, most would think my life is chaotic and how do I even make the time to date anyone? The truth is, I am busy.
I am busy with raising my kids, building my career, and working on my degree, so I ask for the very minimum: loyalty and communication. Somehow those two things are impossible to get when dating in this generation. Loyalty is often misconceived for only being faithful. Yes, being faithful to your partner is definitely an important factor when dating, however, loyalty encompasses way more than just being faithful. Loyalty is being there for your partner during their darkest moments. Loyalty is being a positive influence when all else fails. Loyalty is justifying your actions when your partner challenges your motives. Somehow this generation thinks this only comes with marriage and honestly this is suppose to start when you decide to date someone. When two people decide to date, they are agreeing that they like the other person enough to see what they can accomplish together as one. Dating is not one night stands, friends with benefits or six month trial and error “situationships.” Dating is learning how to love your person the way they deserve to be loved, and for some reason, people tend to quit when the relationship becomes work. I was married for 16 years and I will openly admit that I completely failed in my marriage and I did things I should have known were wrong and vice versa. But regardless of what the choices were, I took my mistakes and learned how to grow from them. The men I have chosen to date following my divorce have gotten the healthiest version of me that I could offer and I believe everyone should offer this when they decide to date someone. We’re too old for toxic mommy/daddy issues, past traumas and narcissistic tactics. Stop being prideful, go get some therapy and grow as an individual because the person you choose to be with deserves the healthy version of you.
I see individuals jump from relationship to relationship normalizing toxic habits and unnecessary humor tactics like it’s an attractive quality to have. Let me just say first and foremost, toxic is absolutely not cute nor attractive at all. Exhibiting ghosting behavior as an adult displays immaturity and stringing along an individual to your own benefit demonstrates lack of human decency in you. Stop enabling poor habits and learn to communicate. Learning to use basic communication skills will get you further in any aspect of your life. Learning to speak up and address your feelings in the most uncomfortable situations will be the times where you will grow the most as an individual.
In the end, a toxic relationship will only drain you physically, mentally and emotionally. We all have only one life. Choose to live it healthy and understand that your happiness should always come first. I say this in the most selfish way possible. Not a single person on this earth will fight for your happiness except you. When I made the choice to walk away from my marriage, I had to learn to find my own happiness and I had to learn to be by myself again. Sixteen years of marriage is a long time and it was hard. I look back now and I find myself disappointed in some of the choices I made then. But, I am definitely in a better state of mind now; however, there are moments I wish to not remember and consequences I can never change. So when I say to be selfishly happy with yourself, do it. You cannot make anyone else happy unless you are happy with yourself first.