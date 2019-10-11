Toys For Tots program needs more local support this year

BEEVILLE – Bee County Marine Toys for Tots coordinator Susan Dirks and assistant coordinator Virginia Cherry are getting organized for this year’s toy collection and distribution to the county’s needy children.
Because of changes in the national policies, the local program will not be receiving supplemental toys and financial support from TFT this year, and more local support will be needed. Donations may be made to the local TFT program at www.toysfortots.org by clicking on “Texas” and “Bee County.”
Registration for families to participate in the program begins Monday, Oct. 14, and continues through Thursday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, through Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Vineyard, 210 N. Monroe St.
Each registered family will be assigned a date and time to shop for toys and books for their children, from Dec. 2-18.
Parents of needy children from infants to age 17 who reside in this country are eligible to sign up for a shopping date. They are not required to be Vineyard clients. Parents should bring Social Security cards for each child.
Toy and book collection boxes will be placed in local schools, churches and businesses on Oct. 21 and picked up Dec. 13. Any items brought to the Vineyard after these dates will be stored for next year, as the Vineyard will close for the holidays Dec. 21.
Volunteers are needed to help register families, collect toys, books and other items and also to wrap gifts and assist the families when they come to shop. Those who would like to help may contact the Vineyard at 358-7500.
Christmas Angels donations of soap, shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant may be taken directly to the Vineyard at 210 N. Monroe St.