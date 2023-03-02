Special to the Bee-Picayune
On January 13, welding students from A. C. Jones High School participated in the 20th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, and the Mike Mylnar Memorial, High School Welding Contest at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.
There were 21 area high schools represented in the event with a total of 107 plate welders and 37 pipe welders vying for trophies and scholarship opportunities.
In the plate welding division, Beeville ISD’s A.C. Jones High School senior Clayton Russell placed 6th, senior Juan D. Gonzales earned 2nd place and the 1st place trophy was captured by junior Ransom McElwain.
In the pipe welding division, senior Aaralyn Del Bosque earned 5th place and the 1st place pipe welder in this year’s contest was senior Gus Rucker.
There were certified welding inspectors (CWI) on hand to judge the pipe and plate welds produced by all the student welders. Welding standards set forth by the American Welding Society and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers were followed in determining the winners. These judges were looking for welding defects such as arc burns, grinding marks, porosity and undercut. Additionally, an industrial X-Ray company produced film to check for any internal anomalies these welds may have contained, in both the pipe and plate welds.
Included in this contest was an opportunity for students to gain weld certifications. A. C. Jones High School students received a total of twelve weld certifications, which included two pipe weld certifications, one plate weld certification, and nine sheet metal weld certifications.
A.C. Jones High School Career & Technology Education (CTE) Welding instructors Elyssa Lauer, Thomas Camacho, and Richard Beasley, shared their pride and excitement for the outcome of the contest.
“Twenty welding students represented Beeville with class and distinction, said Instructor Richard Beasley. “All the students from Beeville welded the judges quite well, impressing the judges with their skills. They were all permitted to complete their welds, as their weld appearance from start to finish was determined to be acceptable by the certified welding inspectors, shared Beasley.”
“This is just one of the many CTE Programs that are available at A.C. Jones High School,” shared CTE Director Jay Viertel. “These programs provide more than exceptional skill development, they provide real-world experiences with experienced and skilled instructors who understand the unique qualifications of their industry. Our state-of-the-art facilities provide engaging learning environments for our students. We are extremely proud of these students’ accomplishments and know the value that these experiences provide for their future education and career.”
Sincere thanks to CTE Instructor Richard Beasley for contributing this story.