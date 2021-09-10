Two exhibitions to open for in-person viewing in fall

Two exhibitions, “Leamon Green: Recent Work” and “The State of Hand Stitch: New Embroidery by Texas Artists”, that opened virtually to the public last spring at the Beeville Art Museum, will open for real, in-person viewing on Sept. 18. The exhibitions will run through Dec. 18, 2021.
“We waited so long to bring these artists and their amazing exhibitions to the museum that we had to make sure people could see the works in person,” stated Tracy Saucier, Director of the Beeville Art Museum. “We’re also looking forward to bringing the kids back in for school tours and art classes.”
The exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints and collages by Leamon Green, interim chairman and associate professor of the Department of Visual & Performing Arts at Texas Southern University in Houston, explores the complexities of migration and African American identity in an increasingly globalized world. His work encompasses a world view, portraying the similarities and differences in cultures, with clues to the identities of his subjects in the patterns of their clothes, the surrounding spaces and situations.
The work of the seven textile artists featured in The State of Hand Stitch, Kim Paxson, Debbie Armstrong, Beth Cunningham, Janis Hooker, Lucia La Villa-Havelin, Mary Ruth Smith, and Pamela Studstill, clearly demonstrates the power of hand embroidery in contemporary art. These artists are transforming traditional needle skills into fine art with variation in scale, style, and subject matter.
The exhibition features a multitude of materials and techniques: finely-stitched words and phrases on linen; a largescale piece embellished with embroidered Mexican folk images; single-stitched narrative works on social issues; fresh takes on the traditional embroidery sampler; and the combination of stitch with artist-made wool textiles.
The Beeville Art Museum, created and operated by the Joe Barnhart Foundation, is first and foremost a teaching museum, providing cultural and educational opportunities for the citizens of Bee County and surrounding areas. Cited by Texas Monthly magazine as one of the “great small towns for art,” Beeville, with a population of approximately 13,000, is home to one of the most ambitious art and educational programs in Texas. In addition to exhibiting works by some of Texas’s most renowned artists, as well as selections from private collections and major museums across the state, the Beeville Art Museum provides docent-led tours and art classes for children and adults and workshops for
Beeville educators at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
The Beeville Art Museum, located at 401 E. Fannin, is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday. To contact the museum, call 361-358-8615 or visit www.bamtexas.org.