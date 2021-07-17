The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2021 President’s and Deans’ lists.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
The recognitions are awarded each fall and spring semester. A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Following is a list of students by school who made each list and their home cities. Students who qualified for the President’s List automatically made the Deans’ List and are not listed twice.
School of Arts & Sciences
President’s List
Pedro Briones, Beeville
Jonathan Huwe, Beeville
Kalyn Watson, Berclair
Brynna Billo, Goliad
Daniel Perez, Goliad
Madelyn Reitz, Goliad
Jensen Salge, Goliad
Emilee Whitehead, Refugio
Jordan Bryan, Runge
Deans’ List
Steven Scotten, Beeville
Lisa Fuller, Beeville
Janice Hollon Brown, Beeville
Mollee Henicke, Berclair
Kimberly Pruski, Falls City
Maria Carrillo, George West
Sarah Deluna, Goliad
Caroline Roeske, Goliad
Gracey Hoefling, Goliad
Nallely Cordero, Refugio
Jessica Rios, Runge
Sergio Ruiz, Tivoli
Isaac Wollam, Tivoli
School of Business Administration
President’s List
Corey Martin, Beeville
Linda Miller, Beeville
Dara Gomez, Pettus
Deans’ List
Kaylle Lopez, Sinton
School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development
President’s List
Briana Muro, Goliad
Austin Aguirre, Portland
Ryanne Koether, Sinton
Deans’ List
Rita Arredondo, Beeville
Jessalyn Burkett, Beeville
Laira Judd, Goliad
Neil Huskey, Pettus
Kaitlyn Jankovsky, Refugio
Roy Moya, Three Rivers