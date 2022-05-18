The Coffee Barrel hosted its quarterly Food Network-inspired Uncommon Chef Competition on April 2. The aim was to use fun, exciting and unique ways to teach the community about all aspects of sustainability by growing, cultivating, cooking, tasting, wastage and recycling. Four teams of all age groups competed against each other in a 45-minute time frame by using a mystery box of local and fresh ingredients with a full pantry table of goods. During the competition, all teams were required to think, cook, and plate up a Texas theme tasting dish for seven judges to determine the best uncommon chef. After the competition, the judges announced Alexis Montalbo and Stefanie Laubrr of Corpus Christi the winners.
Information submitted by Coffee Barrel