The Coffee Barrel hosted its quarterly Uncommon Chef competition at the Grant building and Coastal Bend Distillery on Aug. 6. The competition is a food network inspired showdown of 4 teams competing against each other with a mystery box of ingredients and a pantry table of other goods. Each team has 45 minutes to prepare their dishes to a selection of judges via live stream. Make sure to stay tuned for the next quarterly uncommon Chef Competition on November 5.
(This Information was submitted by Coffee Barrel)