The VFW Post 9170 has recently announced upcoming events for August and September:
Aug. 28
Veterans Breakfast
VFW Post 9170 will serve breakfast to all veterans from the Beeville area at the Post Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Expect the usual breakfast fare: scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, tortillas, orange juice and coffee. The VFW Auxiliary will assist.
Purple Heart Post Ceremony
At 10 a.m. the VFW Post 9170 will be recognized as a Purple Heart Post, honoring all Texas combat veterans. The designation serves as a reminder that, “Freedom is not free.” Blood has been shed from the time Americans first fought for their independence until recent conflicts and the present in WW II, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Desert Storm, Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan. The Purple Heart is a noble medal with a long history. It is the oldest award still given to combat-wounded/deceased veterans of the U.S. military. A plaque will be presented by the Texas State Purple Heart Association Commander.
Sept. 11
9/11 Mile March and Memorial Event
The march and memorial event is in recognition of the 2,977 fatalities and 25,000 casualties resulting from the 9/11 attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and United Flight 93, and the first responders (law enforcement, fire services, and EMS Services) who responded.
Participants will step off from the downtown depot pavilion on the 9/11 mile march around and through the city of Beeville at 7:30 a.m. Those who wish to join are cordially invited to participate. Post 9170 members plan to have a 75# set of Turn-Out Gear they will be wearing and sharing (with change-outs between volunteer participants each mile) for the length of the march. The march will conclude back at the depot pavilion.
Throughout the morning, corresponding with the times of the Twin Tower strikes, the Pentagon strike and the Flight #93 impact, the Beeville City emergency response siren will sound to commemorate those events.
Immediately following the march, at approximately 1100 hours, the memorial ceremony will begin with a flag ceremony, an invocation and guest speakers. There will also be static displays in the pavilion parking lot for the benefit of the Beeville residents who choose to come out to see the memorial event.
Post meetings are held monthly at the Post Hall, every second Thursday at 7 p.m.
Information submitted by VFW Post 9170