Communicating with family and friends, reading the news, ordering items, doing exercises, submitting bird observations, studying Italian…these are daily or frequent activities that require my use of the internet, but I don’t think about until our internet server goes down—which it recently did, for a week!
We were definitely handicapped. We know—we could use our cell phones for most of those activities, but for people accustomed to a large computer screen and having access to computer files for sharing pictures and documents, the small cell phone screen is not a good option.
How did we live before the internet?
I can remember the day in the early 1990s when Bill Ponder, one of my Spanish teaching colleagues at A.C. Jones High School, asked me if I was using TENET, the Texas Education Net. I had never heard of TENET and asked Bill to explain.
At that time, the Texas Education Agency was developing an “enhanced electronic communications network capable of transmitting information … between members of the public education system in Texas.” TENET included electronic mail, bulletin boards, databases and links to higher education.
In the 1960s, the U.S. Department of Defense had developed a system for time-sharing of computers, which by the 1970s had become ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network), the backbone for interconnecting academic and military computer networks. In the 1980s the National Science Foundation Network led to worldwide participation in new networking technologies, which served as a transition to the modern internet.
I have a note in my log that I began communicating by TENET in June, 1993. To connect to TENET, we had to use our telephone, and as our use increased, we eventually added a second phone line. (That service was VERY slow.)
Daughter Mariana did not begin using the internet until after she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1994. For her 1992-93 study-abroad year in Poitiers, France, we communicated by snail mail and an occasional, very expensive phone call. In contrast, when Elena spent a semester studying in Sienna, Italy, in 1997, the university there had one computer to which each foreign student was allotted 15 minutes per day to use. Our email communications with her were very brief.
I decided to look for opportunities for my high school Spanish students to communicate online with Spanish speakers in other countries—but I only found other Spanish teachers around the U.S. making the same search.
Eventually Bette van Es, a Spanish teacher in Champaign, Illinois, and I matched up some of our students as pen pals, since South Texas was fairly foreign to her students and vice versa. After a few years of letter exchanges, we decided to arrange long weekend exchange visits for some of our students in 1999.
In February of that year, Bette brought 12 of her students to Beeville, where they were hosted by some of my students. We took them, with our Spanish Club members, to Nuevo Laredo and to Corpus Christi and Padre Island, which they greatly enjoyed, especially since the weather was spring-like, unlike Illinois at that time.
That April nine of my students and I traveled to Champaign. Bette and her students took us to Springfield, Illinois, where we visited Lincoln’s home and tomb, and to Chicago, where we went to museums, the Navy Pier and the Sears Tower. Amazing “field trips” for all of us—and all arranged by emails!
That summer, County Clerk Margie Carter received a letter from a television crew in Cádiz, Spain, asking to be put in touch with someone in Cadiz, Texas, because they wanted to film all the U.S. places with the name of their city. Margie knew that my mother had grown up in Cadiz, so she sent the letter to my dad. (My mother had passed away in 1986.) When he saw that the Cádiz crew provided an email address for a response, he passed the request on to Al and me, and we arranged for their visit with my Uncle Fred Chesnutt and wife Helen, the main residents of the Bee County Cadiz.
When I told the film crew director that I was interested in an exchange visit with students in Spain, he put me in touch with his wife, who taught at a Cádiz high school. Her colleague Charo Sánchez and I arranged for 12 of their students to spend two weeks in Beeville in February of 2000 during their Semana Santa (Holy Week) vacation and for 10 of my students to visit Cádiz during our Spring Break in March, plus an extra week. Two more wonderfully enriching exchanges, again, with all details arranged by internet.
By the time I began teaching Spanish at Coastal Bend College in the fall of 2000, more and more services were available online. Since Beeville only had the small college bookstore, we were excited when Amazon began selling books on their site in 1995. No one suspected their huge success! Now we can purchase almost any book, as well as anything else, online. Al and I have both published our books—his novels and my family histories—completely by internet.
Our grandchildren, Ray and Ana, have grown up with the internet. For the past pandemic year, they have “attended” many of their public school classes online and researched assigned projects on the net.
We would have felt even more deprived of family time without our weekly “visits” by Zoom, another new development of the pandemic year. Viva the internet—and may our service go uninterrupted!