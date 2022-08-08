It has been so hot in the early evenings that we have avoided watching the darkening sky from our west-facing deck. My husband and I hadn’t seen or heard nighthawks in a few weeks, so we decided to brave the heat and listen for them just after sunset. No luck. The nighthawks seem to be gone.
But wait! What was that? From the corner of my eye, a caught movement. A small dark creature with flapping wings swooped down in front of me, then pulled out of its dive like a fighter jet. It was so close that it made me jump. It was a bat, but what kind? We did not know for sure.
I like bats. I do, although I prefer to see bats flying against the twilight sky instead of that close to my face. I love to listen to them broadcast high-pitched sounds as they hunt for flying insects. Of course, the frequency at which the bats emit squeaks and chirps is way above the range of human hearing. To hear them, you need a bat detector.
So, what’s a bat detector? The simplest type is a little electronic box that transposes high-frequency sounds to lower frequencies, frequencies that we humans can hear. As a bat flies, it sends out an ultrasonic chirp that bounces off insects (or other objects), and the bat hears the echoed sound. This echolocation process is so precise that a bat can pinpoint its prey and catch it around 90% of the time. We humans can listen to the bat’s constant chatter with the bat detector as it performs these impressive feats!
We raced to get our bat detector, switched it on, and then pointed it at the sky above our deck. Within seconds we heard the stream of chirps as a bat flew just over our heads. We counted at least three diving and swooping bats.
I was pleased to see we had bats near the house. But what kind of bat was it? As with birdsong, the pattern and pitch of the bat call can be used to identify it. If you can record and then compare the stream of chirps with a library of bat calls, you should be able to distinguish the species. Techno-wizards and bat researchers have developed such a device and an iPhone app. It is too pricey for us, but you can be sure we would love to have one. Think how much fun it would be to gather friends over for a “bat night” and identify bats from your deck!
There are 30 species of bats found in Texas. Not all of them are in all parts of the state. Our area hosts at least six species. The Georgia bat, the red bat, the greater yellow bat, the evening bat, the guano bat, and the big free-tailed bat. The only one we have ever identified for sure was an evening bat. This bat was from a specimen found dead in our yard. We handled it very carefully, using surgical gloves. Its measurements, coloration, and dental formula matched those of the evening bat.
The above bat species are insect-eaters, as are nearly all of the species found in Texas. The exception is the long-tongued bat, currently known only from Big Bend National Park. These bats feed on the nectar and pollen from flowers that grow in the desert in the southwest and Mexico. As they dip their long snouts into the blossoms to suck up nectar, pollen sticks to their fur. Some of the clinging pollen is transferred to the flowers they visit later. They later lick off any remaining pollen and consume it, too. The long-tongued bat’s feeding behavior makes it an excellent pollinator for century plants (Agave species) and many cacti.
Although there is a summer population of long-tongued bats in the Trans-Pecos, most live in Mexico. There, they and two other nectar-feeding bats feed on the flowers of several species of agave. One of them is the agave from which tequila is made (Agave tequilana). Unfortunately for the bat, the tequila agave is usually harvested just before it blooms, so pollination by the bat isn’t possible, and no seeds are produced. Agave farmers propagate their plants not by seeds but by cloning. You would think this would be a good thing, but it is not. Clones are all genetically identical, and a fungus or a new disease could wipe out the whole crop. This disaster nearly happened in 2011. Since that year, agave farmers allowed 5% of their plants to bloom and be pollinated by the bats (which also visit surrounding wild agaves). The resulting seeds have the genetic diversity necessary to sustain a healthy tequila agave population.
So, if you like tequila, buy brands from growers that allow some of their agaves to go to seed. Look for the “bat-friendly” sticker on the bottle!