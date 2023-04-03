It’s official, spring is here. It’s a great time of the year, not only for us but for wildlife too. From birds to reptiles to amphibians and mammals, big and small, breeding and birthing season for much of our South Texas wildlife species happens soon.
If you spend enough time outdoors, you’ll eventually come into contact with a young animal. What should you do? In most cases, nothing. Mother Nature provides wildlife parents with the ability to raise and protect their young.
Baby birds and deer fawns are most often picked up by well-meaning citizens. However, it is important to realize that many such human animal encounters are unnecessary and can be more harmful to the wildlife.
Most of the time, those young animals are not abandoned by their parents. Many animals have different ways of protecting their young. Usually, young wildlife observed alone are not orphaned or abandoned, but are waiting for a parent to return.
For instance, a white tailed deer mother hides her young from predators by leaving them alone in a spot such as a grassy meadow or a flower bed. The fawn is born with virtually no scent, and when left alone it is difficult for predators to find. The mother is nearby and will return to feed the fawn at night.
Many other smaller mammals may also leave their babies while they go in search of food. This is the case most of the time. Some animals, such as snakes, are born into this world with everything they need to be on their own.
In the coming weeks and months, baby birds are probably the most common animal likely to be encountered. If a baby bird is found on the ground, and it has feathers, leave it alone. It’s probably just learning how to fly and it will be fine. If you find a baby bird without feathers, try and return it to the nest and walk away.
The belief that human scent will prevent parents from returning to care for their young is a myth. Although it won’t bother the parents, don’t handle wildlife unless it is absolutely necessary, such as returning a bird to a nest or moving an animal out of harm’s way.
The best thing for the animals and us as humans is to observe them from a distance and keep pets away. Don’t remove an animal that you suspect is orphaned. Rarely will they survive without their mother. If you find an injured animal, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) encourages citizens to contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator.
To learn more about what to do upon encountering orphaned or injured animals and how to contact rehabilitators, go to the TPWD Wildlife Division website.