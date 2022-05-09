The Bee County Chamber of Commerce celebrated two years worth of growth and prosperity at its annual banquet April 28 at The Grand.
The chamber welcomed special guests and award winners at the Denim and Diamonds-themed banquet.
The banquet served as a celebration for both 2021 and 2022 because last year’s banquet was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a catered meal from Overstreet Good Eats and Treats, 2021 board of directors Chair Genifer Rucker and 2022 chair Lola Castro each presented short speeches detailing the successes of the chamber of the past two years.
Kenneth and Evvy Bethune, who shared the top business award for 2019, then presented the Business of the Year awards for the past two years.
JJP Family Practice won the award for 2021, while Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville won the 2022 award. Virginia Mora accepted the award for JJP Family Practice, while Rucker, the president of Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, accepted the award on behalf of the hospital.
Stephanie Moreno, the winner of the 2019 citizen award, then took to the lectern to present the Citizen of the Year awards.
Michael Willow, Bee County’s COVID-19 Risk Mitigation officer, was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Roxane Casas was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Day Lohse, who won the 2019 volunteer award, then presented the Volunteer of the Year awards.
The Bee County Health Coalition, which consists of numerous community volunteers, was named the winner of the 2021 award. Each of the named volunteers was presented a special award by Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.
The 2022 Volunteer of the Year award was then presented to Lola Castro.
A special performance by Fun Pianos, a one-man piano show, following the presentation of the awards.
