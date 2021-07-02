‘Woman in the Window’ can’t avoid tired tropes

The long delayed adaptation of AJ Finn’s bestselling novel, “The Woman in the Window” has finally arrived on Netflix.
Representing the last of the old guard of studio filmmaking, as the Joe Wright Hitcock-ian thriller is the last film to be released by Fox 2000 after the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney.
And it’s sad, to say the least, that this is the film that holds that distinction.
“The Woman in the Window” stars Amy Adams as agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox, a child psychologist hiding out in her New York apartment, receiving treatment from a therapist who’s still doing house calls apparently, all the while separated from her husband (played by Anthony Mackie) and daughter (Mariah Bozeman). Her only real company is her beloved cat, Punch, and her basement tenant, David (Wyatt Russell).
Between phone calls with her husband and playing with her cat, Anna entertains herself by watching people in neighboring buildings, and keeping tabs on their comings and goings.
That is, until the Russells move into the brownstone building across the street, and she becomes fixated with watching their every move.
The thriller really kicks off when 15-year-old Ethan Russell (played well by Fred Hechinger) drops by to leave Anna a present from his mother. Then, his mother swings by (Julianne Moore), and she and Anna spend a wonderful evening trading sips of wine and stories.
Of course, both Ethan and his mother are friendly enough, but radiate with just enough creepiness that should send red flags sailing. Anna remains oblivious to this -- until the arrival of Alistair Russell at her door (Gary Oldman), asking Anna if she’s seen his family that evening. Adams’ Dr. Fox finally picks up on the creep factor swirling around the Russells, and she lies, saying that she hasn’t.
What happens next sends the sleepy thriller into overdrive, as Anna continues her vigil over the Russells. Through her window, believing she witnesses Alistair murder Ethan’s mother, and calls the police. Two detectives arrive (the lead detective played by Brian Tyree) along with Alistair, and instead of questioning Mr. Russell, they interrogate Anna.
This is where we, as the audience, are supposed to begin to question Anna’s integrity as the film’s narrator. Is she reliable? Is what she thinks she’s seeing really what she’s seeing? In the end, does it really matter?
The truth is, “The Woman in the Window” strives to give us an updated version of every Hithcock film that has come before, be it “Vertigo”, “Birds”, “Psycho” -- or the most obvious -- “Rear Window”, this version never comes close to encapsulating what made those others so great.
Directed by Joe Wright as if he was just trying to navigate some invisible road that connects all of the tired tropes presented in the film, but he never succeeds in actually finding the road. Like the shot of a car careening off a snow-covered curve later in the movie, “The Woman in the Window” careens off the rails with the arrival of its first turn, which admittedly had some potential, but was executed in such a ridiculous manner it just ends up being dead on arrival. By the time the second turn arrives, which is supposed to be earth-shattering news to our Anna, the viewer just doesn’t care.
The detective characters, even Tyree’s, are bumbling idiots who behave as if the writer of the screenplay (Tracy Letts, who actually plays the aforementioned therapist) didn’t bother to research, or at the very least watch an episode of “Law & Order”.
Decent performances by Adams and Oldman desperately try to make this film worthwhile, but just can’t quite do it.
The best part and arguably the only reason to give this one a watch, is the beautiful cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel (current Coen Brothers collaborator).
Ultimately, “The Woman in the Window” is a waste of talent and the audience’s time. All that this reviewer could see were the rusted gears of the screenplay replaying tired and broken tropes to no avail. Don’t waste your time on this; just watch “Rear Window” instead.
