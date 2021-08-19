As Ollie Morris sat outside under the shade on a Saturday afternoon in Tuleta he smiled and watched his family gathered around him.
Morris said he was happy and in good spirits this month. He has been celebrating his centennial birthday with friends, family and honors around Bee County including a reception at the VFW Post 9170 Hall and a party at the First Baptist Church in Tuleta.
“He’s been upbeat today because of all his friends and family who came to wish him a happy birthday,” said Bud Carpenter, his son-in-law. “We had family from California, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, Chicago, Maryland, Houston and New Braunfels come in to celebrate Ollie’s life. There was about 75 people here today, and we all love him and are honored to be here with him.”
Oliver “Ollie” L. Morris is a retired rancher and father of five who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII as an Engineer I waist gunner on a B-24 Bomber. He is a deacon of the First Baptist Church in Tuleta and former president of the Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department.
Carpenter said the World War II veteran survived 35 bombing missions over Europe, including two which were flown on D-Day during the Allied Forces invasion of mainland Europe.
“He loves to talk about his World War II experiences like shooting down three German ME-109 fighter planes,” he said.
Morris received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and the French Legion of Merit during his service in World War II.
“He was knighted when he received the French Legion of Merit award so the guys at the VFW call him ‘Sir Ollie’,” said Carpenter. “Having breakfast with them every Wednesday morning is his favorite thing to do. He loves the camaraderie. They think the world of him, and he can share his stories and be himself.”
VFW Post 9170 Senior Vice Commander Luis Pulido said just knowing ‘Sir Ollie’ is an honor.
“It was an honor to meet someone who served in such a historic event,” said Pulido. “He’s had such a lasting effect on our way of life.”
When asked about the biggest changes he has seen in his lifetime, Morris recalled riding into town on a mule when he was a young boy.
Morris was then asked what he drives now and Carpenter quickly joked, “He doesn’t drive anymore; it’s a sore subject; don’t bring it up,” as surrounding family members laughed.
“That’s his kid; those are his grandkids, and the little ones that just ran through here are some of the great-grandkids.”
When asked what the most important thing he has learned in his lifetime was, Morris responded with a single word: “Honor.”
Morris received a mountain of birthday cards with handwritten well wishes, and Carpenter said although gifts were not requested Morris received a very comfortable chair with a high rise so he could easily get off and on and that Morris really appreciated it and joked that he might take a nap later in it.
When asked if he had any advice for anyone on his 100th birthday party, Morris chuckled and responded through a smile, “Not really, and you wouldn’t listen to me anyway.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•