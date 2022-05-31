An increased spate of illegal dumping has seen the Bee County Environmental Enforcement team work harder than ever to keep the county environment free of trash and debris.
Robbie Guerrero is the director and environmental enforcement officer for Bee County. According to Guerrero, the occurrences of illegal dumping has increased recently.
Illegal dumping in the state of Texas can run the gamut between misdemeanors and felonies. Regardless of the severity of the crime, illegal dumping is universally against the law.
According to Guerrero, illegal dumping has always been around in Bee County. However, since he has taken over as the environmental enforcement officer in June 2021, he has noticed much more illegal dumping than he initially noted.
Guerrero has stated that with the amount of trash he picks up, along with the areas he patrols throughout the day, he is rarely in the actual office. He spends much of his working day on the county roads trying to prevent illegal dumping while also cleaning up sites where trash has already been dumped.
However, Guerrero goes beyond just picking up trash, opting to search through the bags for any identifying materials so he may put a stop to repeat offenders.
“I look through the debris and try to put pieces together to see if I can find some kind of identifying documentation in that debris,” said Guerrero. “A lot of times, I don’t find anything because people are getting smarter. ... If I do find some kind of identifying information, the first thing I do is try to make contact in person.”
If Guerrero still does not receive a response, he sends a series of letters. However, if these letters also go ignored after a set period of time, Guerrero will seek feedback from county officials.
Guerrero notes that he is not going to be able to fully stop illegal dumping. However, he works hard to prevent illegal dumping from happening. Guerrero even patrols at night and uses cameras at popular dump sites to catch perpetrators.
“Some of these people, they just don’t have pride in themselves or in the community that they are going to go out there and do something like this,” said Guerrero. “They talk bad about Beeville. They say Beeville is a dirty place and not a good place to live. It’s actually not Beeville but these residents of Beeville that are making it this way.”
Guerrero will continue to work to keep Bee County clean, not because he seeks recognition but because it was the job he was hired to do.
Guerrero encourages people who see illegal dumping to contact the Bee County Sheriff’s Office or Bee County Environmental Enforcement. Guerrero promises that these calls will remain anonymous.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•