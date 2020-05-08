ER nurses: Frontline of COVID-19 prevention

BEEVILLE – The arrival of COVID-19 on American shores has brought with it a lot of changes.
But when it comes to taking care of the patients who arrive at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville, the hospital’s President Genifer Rucker believes things have remained the same.
“It really doesn’t change how we approach patient care,” she said. “We’re still here, still prepared to manage any illness, any acuity that comes through our doors. We’re following the most up-to-date CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines that all health care facilities follow with regard to the COVID-19 preparedness.”
The 60-bed hospital stands at the ready to care for the community’s medical needs, whatever they might be. Rucker said that Christus Spohn Beeville also has preparedness plans in place if they should need to increase the number of beds.
“We are very prepared to care for our patients in this community,” she said. “I really want to reinforce that Christus Spohn Beeville, our hospital, remains a safe place in the community for anyone to receive the care that they need.”
Providing that care during the COVID-19 emergency has required a great deal of flexibility for medical professionals at facilities all over, because what is known about the coronavirus has changed almost daily. “We follow the most up-to-date CDC guidelines for health care facilities” says Rucker. “We participate in several daily calls with Christus Health to keep pace with any changes as they are happening”.
Hospitals and doctors have helped each other by sharing experiences with other hospitals, EMS providers and the state prison system. Christus Spohn Beeville staff have observed the responses in other areas such as New York and New Orleans where COVID-19 cases are at a much higher volume. Watching how these cities reacted influenced how they developed their plan that places a heavy emphasis on identification and isolation to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
“We identified opportunities for improvement from places like New York City,” said emergency room nurse Mike Tyran. “We’re smaller, so we can manage to separate. Whereas in New York, everybody is thrown in the same room because of the volume. Here, we’re small enough to separate the patient population so nobody gets contaminated.”
Identify and isolate
Before entering the hospital in Beeville, visitors will notice changes brought about by the COVID-19 emergency. Visitors come in through one entrance, associates through a second and patients through a third. Anyone entering the hospital is screened. This process includes questions about whether the visitor has been in contact with someone who displayed symptoms or is known to have contracted the virus, the visitor’s own symptoms and where they have traveled within the last 14 days. Then their temperature is checked.
“(The screening process) establishes if we need to screen that patient more carefully, the line of treatment and whether we need to isolate them from other patients,” said emergency room nurse Marissa Haag.
For the safety and health of patients, caregivers and the community, Christus Spohn Beeville is screening all staff and physicians to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission.
“If our staff do not meet the screening guidelines, they are asked to return home,” Rucker said. “If an associate or physician’s temperature is 100.4 or greater, they will be asked to return home and follow-up with their medical provider. In addition they will follow up with Occupational Health for additional instructions.
When a patient with symptoms consistent with the coronavirus comes into the emergency room, they are immediately isolated until they have been tested. “We would put them in there and then we would, of course, let the physician know, and then there are other steps that we take,” Haag said. “But that patient would be immediately removed from the area.”
The doctors and nurses who first interacted with that patient are the ones who would be dedicated to them during the whole time in the isolation room, Haag said. Those practitioners are required to dress in personal protective equipment that includes a face mask, gown, face shield and hair bonnet.
Dr. Conrado Cantu Jr., an emergency room physician, said, “So if a person is at a point they’re likely going to need hospitalization, then essentially we do a full workup for their respiratory function, X-rays, bloodwork, provide oxygen, if needed. And then, if they’re going to be admitted, normally we’ll screen them for COVID-19 or respiratory illness.”
Tyron said it used to take 5-7 days for coronavirus test results to be known. But that time has been shortened to two days. Results for a rapid test, which checks for COVID-19 antibodies – apparent in anyone who already has had the virus – can take as little as 2 hours.
“Now if they’re not candidates for admission, then we very well may treat them as a viral illness and give them quarantine directions for isolation at home, with symptomatic medication for treatment,” Cantu said. “We’re following, as best we can, the CDC guidelines, which kind of help guide us in what direction to proceed in patients with mild symptoms or exposure, versus patients with severe symptoms that might require hospitalization.”
Misconceptions
But despite the hospital’s strict protocol and the abundance of information available about the coronavirus, hospital staff still must contend with misinformation.
“There are not 100-percent proven articles that this is entirely airborne, or the degree of infectivity through airborne intrusion. A lot of people think that if they just come close to the ER and breathe the air, that they’re going to get the virus. I think that’s a misconception,” Cantu said. “I think the main way this thing is spread is by touching things that may be infected and then touching your face.”
He added that through isolation and with thorough cleaning and sterilization, the hospital is doing all that it can to prevent contaminating staff or the general public.
Another misconception floating around in the community is that the emergency room is closed.
“We would like everyone to know that we are not closed,” Haag said. “We accept all patients.”
Emergency room nurse Paula Mitchell-Stewart added, “Some of the patients have tried to go to their doctors’ offices, and they’re closed, so they automatically think that we are.”
Curbing the spread
But among the people who have availed themselves of the emergency room amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a great spirit of cooperation.
“I’m able to say about the people in Beeville that they don’t get offended so easily when they’re told to put a mask on or, ‘Wash your hands,’” Tyran said. “ ... Me reminding you to put your mask on is because I care for you and want you to stay healthy.”
Mitchell-Stewart said, “They’re coming in with masks; they’re using the hand sanitizer.”
But perhaps even harder than keeping patients and staff safe at the hospital is doctors and nurses keeping their families safe at home.
“We all arrive at work in street clothes, change into our scrubs, and then remove the scrubs before we leave the hospital,” Haag said. “We’re all wearing masks; we all wear masks the whole shift while we’re here. A lot of us have only the minimal amount of things we bring into the hospital now.
“Before returning home we’re all washing our hands diligently. I know everybody when they get home pretty much has a little decontamination schedule, so as soon as we get home we’re not hanging out with the family. We are going, getting out of our clothing, showering, making sure we are clean and that we don’t have anything left on us from the hospital.”
Even the same footwear is not worn home.
“We don’t wear the same shoes,” Mitchell-Stewart said. “The shoes don’t go out of here.”
Rucker reiterated that Christus Spohn is here to support the community.
“We are here to provide quality healthcare for all,” she said. “We continue to work in solidarity with our partners in the health care community, city, and county leaders, and local health authorities to ensure our community is well prepared. Together, we stand united in our commitment to keep the people of Bee County safe.
“We want to remind everybody to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and we all look forward to a time when this is not consuming all of our attention day to day.”
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a senior reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220.