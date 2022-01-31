Steven Servantes, the inmate who escaped from the Robert L. Horn Bee County Jail, was apprehended in Progreso at the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 21.
Servantes had been on the run since Jan. 15, when he escaped from the jail while dumping trash.
He was caught by Border Patrol agents just after noon Jan. 21 as he attempted to enter Mexico.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd said that Servantes would be magistrated in Progreso and would then be transferred back to Bee County.
“We’ve got units ready to go get him,” Southmayd said.
The sheriff said that the investigation into Servantes’ escape is ongoing.
Southmayd, in a statement on the BSCO’s Facebook page, thanked the multiple agencies that assisted in the search for Servantes, including the U.S. Marshal Service.
Servantes, when he escaped, was serving as a trustee at the jail and had an escort when he escaped at approximately 12:30 p.m. Along with Servantes, the escort was watching over two other inmates as well.
“He literally was taking out the trash ... and jogged away, ran away,” said Ronnie Jones, chief deputy of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. “There were two other inmates so the jailer had to stay with the other inmates. He reported it as soon as it happened.”
To be considered a jail trustee, an inmate has to volunteer for the position and must be considered an exemplary prisoner. Trustees perform a number of duties throughout the jail, including throwing out trash. In some cases, inmates can use their work history to reduce their sentence when it reaches the court system.
Servantes had been incarcerated at the Bee County jail since Dec. 18. Servantes is currently facing charges for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, though he has not been convicted of this crime, according to Jones. Servantes also now faces parole violation charges.
Southmayd encouraged anyone with additional information that could be beneficial to the ongoing investigation to call 361-262-3221.