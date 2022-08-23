Beeville has a new housing development to look forward to from Ever Engineering. The site of the old Thomas Jefferson Intermediate School is currently the epicenter of a new housing development. This new development can be seen at 701 E. Hayes St.
Richie Mendoza, a project engineer for Ever Engineering, along with two other project investors, Ever Garza and Rene Garcia, broke ground on the project back in June.
“I know the needs of the community and I have an understanding of where Beeville is kind of heading with the new industries coming to town out there at the old Chase Field,” said Mendoza. “... As a group, we were looking for opportunities all throughout the state.”
Mendoza presented Beeville as a location for a new housing project. For Mendoza, it started by looking at the entire block. They spoke to Beeville ISD and found the city of Beeville owned the southern half of the block. Mendoza and his partners purchased the half block from the city and started development.
Mendoza recalls starting the negotiations back in March.
“It is a unique development opportunity for us that had some economic funding that the city needed and also the needs of the city of Beeville,” said Mendoza.
According to Mendoza, construction is now 90% complete. There will be a total of 25 houses in this development.
“We will have the first houses completed within the next four to five months,” said Mendoza. “They will be constructed by then.”
Mendoza is excited to bring new housing to Beeville and hopes the community becomes equally excited for a brand new neighborhood.
