Evergreen will open with regular schedule

BEEVILLE – County officials will open the historic Evergreen Cemetery one Saturday a month for those wishing to visit.
“I have had several phones calls from people recently asking if it is open,” said Stephanie Moreno, county judge. “They were driving in from out of town.”
However, people are calling more often now, wanting to get beyond the locked gates.
“Typically we open it when they call, but it is becoming cumbersome with the calls every other weekend or so,” Moreno said.
The cemetery gates will now be open from 4-6 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
“That way families coming in from out of town know what time it is open,” Moreno said. “Our staff can make sure it is clean and ready for them as well.”
The cemetery was established when the land was bought by the county in 1862. The site was awarded an official state historical marker some years ago.
In 1970, an effort was made to restore the old site with improved maintenance and restoration the common goals.
As of now, there are no set hours during the week.
“We accommodate anyone wanting to visit their loved ones during the week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by opening the cemetery when someone calls my office,” Moreno said.
She adds that the option of leaving it open all the time was decided against.
“There was a suggestion of leaving the cemetery unlocked, but with the vandalism we see at other cemeteries and with the very limited number of visitors, we have not gone that route,” she said. “The court will see how these hours work and adjust if necessary.”