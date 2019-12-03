Exclusive presented top national award

BEEVILLE – Exclusive Home Health & Hospice Inc. has received Fazzi’s 2019 Patient and Family Satisfaction Award of Distinction.
The HHCAHPS and Hospice CAHPS Top 25 award is presented annually to organizations that subscribe to Fazzi’s Patient and Family Satisfaction Services and have demonstrated superior performance in overall satisfaction results.
Fazzi officials said, “These national best practice agencies are proven leaders and have placed in the top 25% of Fazzi’s patient and family satisfaction national database based on a comparative analysis of overall satisfaction. They are proven leaders that have excelled in one of the most important measures of an agency’s quality program – patient and family satisfaction.
“We are incredibly proud of these agencies’ significant accomplishments and pleased to be their partner in one of the most important quality initiatives.”
Jerry Rodriguez, co-owner/administrator of Exclusive Home Health & Hospice, said, “We are a home-grown company and healthcare provider who have been serving Bee, Live Oak and surrounding areas for over 35 years.
“This is the second year we have been recognized as a top 25 national agency for patient and family customer services.
“Troy (Hughes) and I are excited to continue to grow Exclusive Home Health & Hospice with now over 70 employees and a service area extending from the coast to San Antonio,” Rodriguez said.
The State of Texas conducts unannounced random surveys on all home health agencies, and on Oct. 21, Exclusive Home Health and Hospice earned a deficiency free survey with no violations and no need for any corrective actions within each state monitored area.
Troy Hughes, PT co-owner/assistant administrator of Exclusive Home Health & Hospice, said, “We are very proud of our survey results and this is a direct reflection of the commitment and services provided by our dedicated and loyal staff, both in the Beeville office and those who travel across South Texas delivering outstanding home care.”