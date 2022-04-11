When one finds their passion, it only makes sense that you follow it for as long as you possibly can. Dinah Bowman celebrates 50 years of following her passion through her exhibition, “Dinah Bowman, Impressions of Nature, Retrospective,” hosted at Coastal Bend College.
Bowman initially studied marine science 50 years ago. However, while visiting her father, who was stationed in Japan, she witnessed a Japanese art form known as gyotaku. This art form uses fish as printing plates. The fish is covered in paint and then pressed to the canvas or paper to create a realistic print.
Ever since that day, Bowman could not get that art form out of her mind. She illustrated a book known as “Fishes of the Gulf of Mexico and Adjacent Waters,” proving to herself that she could be her own boss and meet tight deadlines.
Now 50 years later, Bowman celebrates her passion through her art exhibition. Along with her artwork, newspaper articles and other printed materials associated with her previous exhibitions will also be on display. Bowman even held a reception party at the gallery on March 29.
During the event, Bowman spoke on her history with her artwork, her journey as an artist and her plans for the future. Attendees were able to enjoy the artwork while being treated to assorted hors d’oeuvres.
Bowman’s exhibition has been planned since 2021, though there were some issues due to COVID-19.
While Bowman does many fish-related prints, she is capable of creating prints with many different textured objects. These different pieces have been a fun challenge for Bowman.
“My printing ability is not just limited to fish,” said Bowman. “It’s pretty much anything that has a texture.”
Bowman’s art has been shown at the Smithsonian. Her art has also been shown in natural history museums throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
While Bowman’s journey has lasted half a century, she is nowhere near close to closing this chapter of her life. Bowman plans to continue her art until she finds she literally cannot continue with it.
“It’s part of my soul. It makes up who I am,” said Bowman. “Not just as an artist, but as a person.”
Bowman’s exhibition will be on display until April 10 at the Simon Michael Gallery in the Frank Jostes Visual Arts Building. The gallery can be viewed Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While Bowman’s art will only be displayed until April 10, she does have a home gallery. Bowman Design and Framing is located at 312 Fifth St. in Portland. Those who happen to miss out on her exhibition can see more at her home gallery.
While Bowman looks proudly at her past work, she said she also looks forward to what she can do next.
