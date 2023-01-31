The Bee County Commissioners Court may soon have an opportunity to approve a bid to build a significantly larger Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) at the Bee County Expo Center, providing room enough to house and shelter over 100 people in the event of an emergency.
“The purpose of putting it out there is because the Expo Center (would be) the hub (during) a disaster because we’ve got the expo center itself. You can house a lot of people … for shelter,” Commissioner Kristofer Linney told the Bee-Picayune.
Presently the county’s EOC is housed on the second floor of the justice center across from the county courthouse. Emergency events – like hurricanes and inclement cold weather – have highlighted a need for a more accommodating facility that can house more people and provide facilities for them in the event of unfriendly climate.
The new proposed EOC will be built adjacent to the existing expo center, with Commissioner Linney saying it’d be located just west of the Expo’s auditorium. Preliminary plans show a sizable covered shelter with multiple bathrooms and similar facilities. Exact details will be made available when the final plan has been presented to the commissioners, possibly as soon as their next commissioners meeting.
The design is being handled by John D. Mercer & Associates.
At the last commissioners court meeting, the court hosted a brief discussion on the merits of locating the proposed shelter elsewhere, specifically on Toledo Street in Beeville.
“The initial thought was because you have a hospital there, because you have the jail there, because you have HALO there,” Linney said. “It would kind of make sense to have it right there.”
While building in that location would not be, according to Linney, a substantial increase in the building costs themselves, to make use of that land would require costly prep work that made the suggestion apparently untenable.
“The soil is just horrible,” Linney said. “They’d have to dig out six-to-eight feet and refill with some good base, you’re talking $300,000 to $400,000 more, and we just don’t have it. We don’t have that money to do that. Besides that, at the Expo you have all the parking that’s available. The parking lot was full of emergency personnel and equipment. Plus the fact you have the large area with the Expo itself … say you have 100 people come in, where are you going to put them? (At least this) way they can all have cots, they can all sleep inside the Expo.”