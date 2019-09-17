BEEVILLE – Tuesday afternoon’s thunderstorm and the damage it wrought at the Expo Center could end up saving the county money.
This storm, which brought much needed rain to the county, also came with unwanted high winds.
Their force peeled back a portion of the southern part of the Expo Center’s pavilion roof.
Only the day prior, county commissioners were discussing this roof’s need for repair.
“We need to get that roof taken care of as a priority,” Commissioner Sammy Farias said during Monday’s court meeting.
Mike Younts, speaking on behalf of the Bee County Junior Livestock Show board, told commissioners that they wanted to enclose that southern pavilion with large doors like in the show barn.
The show board’s agreeing to pay to replace the roof, which Farias said could cost nearly $100,000, would come with a caveat.
“We would like to modify the lease so that we would take a year-round rental on the south pavilion,” Younts said. This would not preclude the community from using the facility, said members of the board in the audience that morning — a concern brought up by another speaker.
“As a person, as a private member of the community, would I be able to rent it?” asked Fred Morón. “Will we still be able to use it for family reunions or birthday parties that we have?”
Wally Rodriguez, Expo Center promotional director, said that a similar agreement has been in place now for several years with the show barn.
“They’ve maintained it the entire time. So I’ve never utilized any of my money from my own budget to maintain anything in their show barn,” he said
“Any time that I’ve needed the show barn, if I were to meet with them, we actually have access at no additional cost.”
The court voiced no opposition on the enclosing of the pavilion — saying only that the roof should be repaired first.
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said that beams of sunlight can be seen shining on the concrete.
“You look up and there are holes in the roof,” DeWitt said. “There also are some rusty purlins that need to be replaced.
“You cannot enclose it until you replace those purlins and replace the roof.
“It would be like your own barn or house. You would not want to do a whole lot under it until you fixed the rain coming in.”
Who will replace that roof is now likely moot.
County Judge Stephanie Moreno said that the county has already filed its claim with insurance for its replacement.
“I’ve filed a claim,” Moreno said. “I expect it to be a covered loss.”
If this is approved, the county will have to cover the deductible of $1,000.
“I think the issue is now moot,” Moreno said. “We will continue to work with the show board to figure out how to best serve the needs of the community as a whole.”
