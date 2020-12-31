The Bee County Expo Center has proven itself to be a versatile venue for myriad types of functions. Now, its auditorium also will be used as a courtroom.
During its Dec. 10 meeting, the Bee County Commissioners Court voted in three separate action items to authorize use of the auditorium as an auxiliary courtroom for the 36th, 156th and 343rd judicial district courts, county court and justice of the peace courts for precincts 1-4.
County Judge Trace Morrill said after the meeting that the action follows the Beeville City Council last month granting the county’s request to annex a portion of the expo center’s property into the city limits so that the district courts could hold jury trials there. State law requires that the venue in which such proceedings are held must be within the corporate limits of a county seat.
The auditorium is necessary to comply with social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, Morrill said he thought it would make sense to add the county and justice courts to the authorization as well.
The commissioners also approved extending past Dec. 31 the part-time employment of its part-time COVID-19 screeners and decontamination staff. Morrill said the screeners are stationed at the courthouse, and the county’s tax office and the decontamination personnel use a fogging machine to sterilize county buildings on a rotating cycle. These positions had been funded through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
“The CARES Act ends Dec. 30,” he said. “There, as it stands right now, no one knows whether there will be an extension of the provision that guarantees reimbursement of COVID-related expenses.”
The monthly cost of these part-time employees is slightly less than $8,000, Morrill said. In this year’s county budget, $200,000 was allocated from reserves for COVID-19-related expenses.
“Our plan was that the $200,000 would largely be intact because of making only CARES-related expenditures,” he said. “The adjustment authorizes us to keep those people on through (March 31.”
The commissioners plan to revisit this item at a later date. However, Morrill believes that disruptions related to COVID-19 will be with Bee County well into 2021.
“The current forecast is that we’re not going to have the vaccine widely available until the summer,” he said.
Also related to the coronavirus, Morrill said that Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Willow is researching the feasibility of an autonomous COVID-19 screening device. The judge said that instead of having a person take temperatures with a digital temporal thermometer, visitors to county buildings would place their heads inside the unit, which would determine whether their temperatures are within a safe range.