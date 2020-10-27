Expo to come alive for Dia de los Muertos

BEEVILLE – On a day when people of Mexican descent celebrate the lives of deceased friends and loved ones, Beeville will be kicking off its own grand celebration – the first large public gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than seven months ago.
Celebrando Dia de los Muertos will be held Oct. 31 on the Bee County Expo Center Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show runs from 7-11:30 p.m.
The event’s promoter, Lupe Cuellar, acknowledges it was not easy to bring together such an event amid current COVID-19 restrictions. However, he said precautions will be followed to keep from spreading the virus, including temperature checks at the gate and the requirement that face masks be worn by all guests in attendance. Hand sanitizer stations also will be available.
The audience size also will be limited to just 435 and social distancing will be practiced, Cuellar said. Tickets are on sale in Beeville at Legacy Limousines, Kicker 106, and CBS Grocery Store...
