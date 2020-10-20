Eyeing a new appointment

BEEVILLE – For five years, she has been helping Bee County residents to see more clearly. Now Dr. Elizabeth Aliseda is going to be helping to sharpen a different kind of focus.
Aliseda, owner of the Mira! Vision Boutique on Houston Street, was appointed Oct. 1 by Gov. Greg Abbott as one of three public members of the state’s Council on Sex Offender Treatment. The council, created by the state legislature in 1983, develops and implements standards related to the treatment of sex offenders and also licenses those who counsel them...
