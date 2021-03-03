Officials with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are warning citizens about a telephone scam that is making the rounds once again.
Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be with the “Bee County Sheriff’s Department,” claiming that the victim is the subject of an arrest warrant stemming from a missed jury duty appearance. The caller, who at one time claimed to be “Sgt. King,” has asked recipients to send money via a gift card or money card.
“Several people have fallen for it,” said sheriff’s Investigator Ronnie Jones.
He reminds residents that no member of the sheriff’s office will ever ask people to put funds on a money card or gift card to avoid arrest. But for some, those words have come too late, as there have been residents who have reported losing $800 to $900, Jones said.
Unfortunately, there is little chance victims will see that money again.
“Most of the callers are out of state or out of the country, so most likely we won’t be able to catch them,” Jones said.
Anyone who receives such a call is urged to report it to the sheriff’s office at 361-362-3221, so any attempt to contact residents can be verified.