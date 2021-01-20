Robert L. Jones II was not an entertainer, professional athlete or politician. But while he was not famous, the man everyone knew as “Bobby” was known for his dependable work ethic and kind heart.
Bobby passed away Jan. 4 at the age of 60 leaving behind his wife, Nelda, of 38 1/2 years and their six children and five grandchildren.
In addition to being self employed and working as a property manager, Bobby was an employee of the Beeville Bee-Picayune for more than 30 years, said former office worker Sandy Rice, who retired from the newspaper in 2016 after 40-plus years.
Bobby began his work at the Bee-Picayune as a home delivery carrier back when his children were babies, Rice said.
“As a home delivery carrier, you couldn’t ask for a better man,” she said. “He always, always was totally reliable, conscientious and kind. He would go the extra mile to make sure the customer was happy.”
About a decade ago, when the newspaper switched from home delivery to mailing editions to its subscribers, Bobby stayed on to deliver copies that were sold in retail stores in Beeville, Skidmore and the surrounding area. Ginger Massey, who oversees circulation for the Bee-Picayune and Coastal Bend Publishing’s other newspapers, said Bobby was responsible for distributing a few thousand copies to convenience stores, supermarkets and other retailers each week.
“He was absolutely dependable and helpful,” Massey said. “He would do anything to help you out. He always was willing to go the extra mile.”
Bobby’s daughter Crystal, who now lives in Houston, also recalled her father’s unyielding work ethic. But even more, she remembers his heart.
“He was the peacemaker of the family that kept us strong and together,” Crystal said. “He had a heart of gold. He loved to give rather than receive. He was a family man.”
Bobby’s weekends were all about family time, barbecuing and Cowboys football.
“He was a man who we looked up to, valued and trusted,” Crystal said. “He was a jack of all trades, a true Boy Scout.”
She added, “He will continue to live on through all his loved ones, and all these traits are instilled in his children and loved ones.”
Bobby was laid to rest Saturday, Jan. 9.