DAYTON – He was a family man who made his living in concrete. It was on his way to one of those jobs that he and two other men in his truck were killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
“He was just a simple, humble man,” said Alfredo Cuellar Jr.’s uncle Matias Serrata. “He had no enemies.”
Before Cuellar’s life came to an abrupt end Feb. 17 at just 40 years old, Serrata said his nephew was always smiling.
“No matter how he felt, what kind of day he had, he was smiling,” Serrata said. “And when you saw that smile, you would smile, too.”
Cuellar loved barbecuing, a topic he and Serrata always talked about. Serrata cooks competitively and the two were gearing up to attend the upcoming Houston Stock Show and Rodeo.
But even more, Serrata said his nephew loved the family he left behind – a wife, a son, two daughters and a grandson.
According to the Bluebonnet News, the driver of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado veered into the path of a Ford F-250 occupied by Cuellar and two other men and the vehicles collided head on. All four men were killed on impact. A third vehicle was struck by debris.