Faced with a dearth of dining choices in their small, but proud community, some Pettus locals have taken matters into their own hands, starting their own local food trucks to pave a path towards something scrumptious for the little town.
“It’s been lacking this since we moved here,” Melissa Sanchez, chef for The Chameleon, told the Bee-Picayune. “Since the fall of the railroad and the oil, all the businesses have left. They have nothing to stay for. So now we’re trying … to keep everything circulating locally.”
Sanchez glides effortlessly back and forth within the petite but pristine confines of her food truck, the interior as polished and organized as any professional kitchen. Dough bakes, pasta boils and Sanchez lifts the lid off a bubbling pot of marinara sauce and meatballs as big as a closed fist. Her husband, Oscar, the official “dough boy” for the restaurant, folds out pizza boxes while they wait to serve their first pie of the day.
“I love pizza,” Oscar said. “I could eat it breakfast, lunch and dinner. I could eat it three times a day, every single day. We went through many, many different recipes before we even started this.”
It’s fresh food all the way – Oscar’s love of pizza goes dough deep, and the very firmament of the pizza is hand-made.
“We’re not trying to be anybody else, not Dominos or (any other pizza place),” Oscar said. “To do that, you have to have really good ingredients … and you have to make your own dough by yourself.”
The Sanchezes both have jobs and business of their own, but The Chameleon is more than just a side hustle. They’ve put a staggering amount of work into not only getting a food truck up and running – they’re just finishing up their first week in business – but also in clearing a space for it and prospective diners to come to.
“We’re both hustlers, we’re both entrepreneurs and I think this community needs something that’s family oriented,” Melissa said. “Eventually we’ll have tables, gazebos, a batting cage, a volleyball net, other food trucks that are local to North Bee County, I want local vendors to come and set up.”
Oscar’s cleared trees and detritus from a small patch of earth right off the main road into Pettus, and their whole family’s mobilized to help – their son created their colorful chameleon logo and their daughter diligently sets a table for the day’s customers, the first of whom showed up close to 11:30.
“Hopefully we can get different food trucks around here, that’d be nice, something different from Dairy Queen,” Julie Dominguez, a woman from the local area, said. “The people are wonderful. I’m glad to see something different, I love it.”
Something different is the theme of The Chameleon – fitting for its name, the menu is like to change for the season, with Melissa keen to serve up fried fish and eventually offer some delicacies she picked up from her time living in Hawaii. Though she’s not come up living in rural small town America, her entrepreneurial spark finds ample fuel in the crafty community she now calls home.
“We have a lot of people here … who do custom foods, custom shirts, custom cups, when you want something,” Melissa said. “People make purses, there’s a girl who makes fresh juices, it’s a very crafty community.”
She is the latest in a trend of food trucks to take a stab at bringing Pettus back to life. It’s a commonly-told tale of Texas towns: after the prosperity of rail and oil came an extended dry spell, with many local businesses drying up as a result.
It’s within that environment that local entrepreneurs have stepped up, and the one who broke the mold for this cadre of food trucks is Julie Olachia, who operates Flippin’ Fabulous Snacks.
“Originally I had done it just because … our small community doesn’t have anything,” Olachia said. “Originally we had a Dairy Queen and a barbecue place and unfortunately the barbecue place didn’t last very long. So it was a little bit like ‘hey, let’s get something going here for our small community.’”
Olachia also has her own business, and the snack truck was and is intended to be run by her daughters. They work when they can – Spring Break has given ample free time, and otherwise they work the truck after school and on weekends, while Olachia joins Sanchez at their (for now) regular Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday days, where they open around lunchtime and sell until sold out.
“This was actually supposed to be for my girls, my teenagers,” Olachia said. “This is something we can bring to the community, actually have it mobile, have the kids after school come out, have some snacks…bring something different to the community.”
Both trucks offering catering services too, and Flippin’ Fabulous’ namesake dish are its mini pancake confectionaries. Surprisingly photogenic, these sweet treats offer a medley of toppings and accoutrement to a dozen or more small, fluffy pancakes.
“(What makes them special is) how fluffy and soft and amazing they are,” Tayanna Olachia, eighth grader, said. “(My favorite part is) making the pancakes, the customers having good outcomes.”
While for now both trucks are open only a few days of the week and for special events in the area, as word spreads and business grows, they hope to be more active and open longer – and Melissa, certainly, is keen to see the operation and location grow into something that brings the very best Pettus has to offer to the fore.
The food trucks are set up on a patch of land by the roadside, at 211 E FM 623, Pettus. Look for the banners – or just follow your nose.