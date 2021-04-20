Beeville Superintendent Travis Fanning made it clear from Day 1 of his tenure as the top administrator of the Beeville Independent School District that transparency and accessibility would be tenets of his governance.
Last week, the superintendent put that into action with a series of six “town hall” meetings at various district schools.
“When I accepted the job here in Beeville, one of my promises was that I would make sure all stakeholders are heard, that being our faculty and staff, our students, our parents and our community,” Fanning said after the final meeting in that series, which was held at the Moreno Junior High library Thursday evening.
“That was the true meaning behind why we wanted to do this because we believe in transparency. We believe that people can get behind and support things when they feel like you are sharing all the information with them.”
Fanning, at each meeting, presented a slideshow that detailed some of the top accomplishments of the district during his tenure, as well as a breakdown of the some of the various grants the district has received.
The district, over the past year-plus, has received more than $3 million in grant money, a bulk of which was awarded to help provide relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the top items on Fanning’s list of accomplishments was the district’s commitment to upgrading technology, which included the purchase of numerous computers and computer-related equipment that helped students and staff with remote learning.
The addition of the baseball and softball programs at Moreno Junior High was also listed among the top accomplishments.
Those programs, which had been discussed on a number of occasions at meetings of the district’s board of trustees over the past several years, were launched within the last month.
Fanning then turned his eye toward the future, detailing some of the renovation projects that are currently underway or are set to begin soon across the district.
Those plans include renovations to facilities at all five of the district’s campuses as well as new construction at FMC Elementary School and A.C. Jones High School.
In total, the district intends to spend about $10 million, which he said will come from maintenance tax notes and monies in the district’s fund balance.
Fanning concluded each meeting with an exercise he called “start, stop and continue,” where attendees could describe things or idea they’d like to see the district implement, things they’d like to see the district stop doing and things they would like to see continue.
At the final meeting in the series, that exercise lasted for nearly an hour and included a discussion about the district’s decision to require all students to return to face-to-face instruction, which was announced March 31.
Two attendees voiced their displeasure with the district’s decision, while two others said they were in favor of it.
The discussion prompted Darryl Martin, a member of the district’s board of trustees, to chime in, but not as a board member.
Martin lent his unwavering support to the decision as a parent of multiple students in the district, one of whom he described as immunocompromised. He said that he felt returning to face-to-face instruction was the right decision and would be safe, even for his own child who would be considered at higher risk of developing dangerous symptoms during a COVID-19 infection.
Fanning also addressed the topic, saying the district’s board and leadership team had been discussing the return to face-to-face instruction for the past several months.
He said that, ultimately, the decision was made to mitigate what he called an “educational gap” that was being created by the lack of engaged instruction.
“They had very good, valid questions and concerns,” Fanning said after the meeting about the discussion, adding that it was the first time in the six meetings that he had to address the topic.
“We realized that, at some point, we’re going to do a detriment to them educationally and we needed to get most of our students back in school.”
Fanning called that educational gap “extremely concerning.”
“We know, studies will tell you, that when students are disengaged,” he said, “... when they don’t have that face-to-face interaction with their teachers, when they don’t have that constant connection in the school building, they tend to fall and lag behind educationally.”
Fanning also fielded comments about teaching basic life skills like check writing, about foreign language options, about campus security concerns and several others as well.
But, Fanning said, over the course of the series of meetings, the trends and themes remained mostly the same.
“What we’re going to do as a team is look at all of those (ideas) that we had and put them into themes and categories, and then begin to prioritize how we can make some of those changes.”
