Fanning weighs in on BISD mask mandate end

The Beeville Independent School District’s mask mandate officially ended Oct. 11.
District Superintendent Travis Fanning, on that date, penned and released a letter to all members of the community about the mandate and why he had chosen to allow it to end.
In the letter, Fanning said that his decision to not extend the mandate was driven by the decreased number of positive cases as well as the threat of litigation from the state attorney general.
The mandate, which Fanning instituted Aug. 27, directly defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38, which forbade governmental entities, including school districts, from mandating masks.
Multiple districts across the state, including some of the largest districts in the state in Austin, Dallas and Houston, openly defied that order by mandating masks.
That led to a litany of lawsuits that challenged the governor’s authority to issue such a ban, including one from the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, which won a temporary restraining order against the governor’s order in district court.
That order was then blocked by the Texas Supreme Court Aug. 26, the same day that Beeville ISD announced its mandate.
The mandate landed the district on the attorney general’s official list of violators of the order.
The office of the attorney general then emailed Fanning a letter, signed by Austin Kinghorn, a general counsel for the AG’s office, that asked the district to rescind its mandate or face possible legal action.
Fanning and the district stood pat on the mandate, allowing it to remain in place through Oct. 11 as the district had originally announced in August.
“Since arriving in Beeville, Texas, almost 15 months ago, I made a promise to the school board and the community that I would do everything possible to keep our students safe,” Fanning’s letter read in part.
“Perhaps the most controversial decision I have made since becoming superintendent is regarding masks. For every email I received demanding that we wear masks, I received an equal amount saying we should not.
“Let me assure you that politics, media or religion did not influence the decision to mask up. My decision was guided by science, active COVID cases and my commitment to fulfill my promise of keeping our students and staff safe.”
The letter also contained an infographic that showed the district’s counts of positive COVID-19 cases for each week of the first seven weeks of the school year through Oct. 4.
Those counts, according to the letter, peaked at 74 cases in the week from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
The next week, the count dropped to just 22, followed by counts of 17, 10 and 15 over the next three weeks.
“The protocols that we have in place work, but the most effective method has been our masks,” Fanning wrote in the letter, further stating that the district would continue with a myriad of safety protocols including social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, and frequent cleaning and disinfection of all buildings and campuses.
“Finally, although it is no longer mandated, we highly recommend that all individuals wear a mask indoors because it works,” Fanning said, with the words “highly recommend” underlined for emphasis in the letter.
