The Texas County and District Retirement System (TCDRS) is pleased to announce the addition of Samuel “Sammy” Farias to its board of trustees.
The TCDRS board oversees the public retirement system, which serves more than 345,000 TCDRS members and retirees.
Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Farias and reappointed Chris Davis and Deborah Hunt for terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
Farias is the Bee County Commissioner for Precinct 3. He is a licensed real estate broker and the owner of Sammy’s Burger and Brew and Sambo Storage facilities.
Commissioner Farias is the first vice president of the South Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, a member of St. Joseph’s Church Finance Committee and a former member of the Beeville Independent School District Building Committee and Bee Clean Committee.
He received an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Coastal Bend College and completed other collegiate coursework at Texas State University.
TCDRS trustees have oversight of all system operations, including the annual budget, policy determination, legislative proposals and investment policy.
TCDRS Texans plan for their future by partnering with more than 830 Texas counties and districts to provide retirement, disability and survivor benefits.
Created by the Texas Legislature in 1967, TCDRS has grown into a financially strong trust with nearly $45 billion worth of assets under management.
TCDRS is one of the best funded retirement plans in the nation and has been a model for providing reliable retirement benefits for more than 50 years.
Information submitted by Russ Rhea, TCDR