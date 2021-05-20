FBCS receives 500 book donation

Students of First Baptist Church School recently surrounded a table of more than 500 books that were donated to the school by the UPS store in Beeville.
Jimmy and Lori Hudson, owners of the UPS store in Beeville, spent much of the past year collecting donations at their store located at 100 E. Hutchinson. This money became part of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program that is exclusive to the UPS Network. The program provides every customer to the UPS Store the opportunity to support a program that has a direct impact on children in our community. Every dollar donated in the city of Beeville helps buy books for the children of Beeville. Donations are collected throughout the year with 100% of the donations collected going toward buying books for children through the Marine’s Toys for Tots Foundation. Since the launch of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program in March of 2008, the UPS Foundation has donated $100,000 each year to purchase books for children.
School Director Chuck Knowlton and Pastor Greg Traylor responded with great appreciation for the gift of the new books. “This is yet another blessing from God for our school this year,” said Knowlton. “Many of the books will go into the school library while some go into the classroom sets for the children to read during the day.”
The Hudsons hope to support a different school each year. The community can help by placing spare change in the coin box at the UPS Store or by making a donation when paying for their purchases.
“This small act is a great way to provide children of our community the tools needed to help them throughout their school tenure,” added Knowlton.