This weekend marks the beginning of a new featured exhibit at the Beeville Art Museum, featuring Houston-based artist Bradley Kerl, who took some time to tour the gallery with the Beeville Bee-Picayune, talking art, A.I. and what inspires him to create.
“I’ve been making things pretty much my whole life, in one form or another,” Kerl said. “By junior high it was pretty clear that was my direction and by high school I was figuring out where to go and from then on it’s been pretty much nonstop.”
Kerl got his Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from the University of North Texas in Denton and a Master’s of Fine Arts from the University of Houston. He’s spent the past year teaching college-level drawing and painting, and he said he draws inspiration from his day-to-day life. This most recent exhibit is drawn from a month-long sojourn in the Bordeaux region of France.
“The work generally comes from my experience, my daily life,” Kerl said. “A lot of the work in this show is from a trip I did in France last summer. It was for a residency, I was there working for a month by myself.”
Much of the work that will be displayed at the Beeville Art Museum is from this time in France, including a series of 20 watercolors. Also featured is a striking self-portrait, which showcases Kerl’s trademark style: vibrant colors and curious perspective.
“The work comes from my experience in the world,” Kerl said. “For a long time, it wasn’t so obvious and present, my person, my body, and I think that, for whatever reason, growing older, having kids, I’ve become more and more comfortable showing that, having a pretty straightforward self-portrait.”
Some of his work echoes a certain self-awareness, or even metacommentary. One of his pieces is an oil-painting of his quonset hut workspace in France, where a number of his watercolor paintings are recreated in a different paint. He enjoys changing up his choice of paint, he said, likening it to changing gears.
“Style-wise, I think the work is representational but maybe a little tweaked, heightened. A little impressionistic,” Kerl said. “You know what you’re looking at always, generally, they’re somewhat identifiable but when I’m painting them … the actual painting bit gets kind of clunky, funky, abstract at times. I really look for things that are difficult to paint or I don’t know how to paint. A lot of art making is just like … problem-solving.”
An example of this problem solving is in a piece depicting a vibrant, crowded greenhouse, a wild assembly of green plants arranged in a depth-defying tableau. He took an image of a real-life greenhouse and tweaked it with his own take.
“It’s kind of over the top sort of,” Kerl said. “I like to play with that. In this exhibition, it’s probably the one that’s probably frontal or flat, like a rug or a textile. It’s like a painting problem … (to) figure out a way to let your eye (take in) the painting. There needs to be some sort of break, otherwise it is a bit much. In the past I’ve painted these … as a single pattern.”
Playing with perspective and teasing the eye of the viewer is something he aims for when creating.
“It’s definitely a game to play,” Kerl said. “Push and pull with people, not to be tricky or anything, but sometimes getting the paintings to ride that line where they simultaneously push you away and suck you in.”
There’s a certain unpredictability with art that keeps it fresh and interesting.
“One of the things I really love about being an artist … is that it’s not the same every day,” Kerl said. “You go through moods, you go through periods. Sometimes you feel like you’ve been in a bit of a lull so you push against the notion or expectation of you as an artist, that you’re going to present a certain thing. It’s nice to be able to toy with that. Sometimes I see something and I know … that that’s a painting, but I have to work a lot harder for it.”
The energy of his creative space helps fuel his inspiration and ensures he’s never lacking for fresh ideas.
“The way I’ve set up my studio is that it’s an ecosystem that feeds itself,” Kerl said. “I never really get stuck, I’m never at a loss for ideas, the paintings sort of speak to each other and I can get ideas from the paintings.”
While not exactly similar in style, he cites Henri Matisse, the legendary French painter, as his number one favorite artist, with David Hockney and Peter Doig rounding out his top three.
“Those are the three I probably refer back to the most,” Kerl said. “Not that my work necessarily looks like theirs … those are the artists I look at and get immediately inspired by. I see their work and immediately want to paint.”
He’s excited to have been invited to showcase his work at the Beeville Art Museum – the small town atmosphere of Beeville reminds him of his hometown of China, Texas.
“It’s very exciting, first of all it’s nice to be invited,” Kerl said. “Researching and digging into the museum, having never been here before. I was really excited that this space itself is somewhat complicated, I love the richness and the ornate architectural features of the building.”
As a teacher and a somewhat traditional artist, Kerl finds himself with mixed feelings on the rise of artificial intelligence-generated artwork, which has become a hot topic in the digital space with the rise of AI programs that can seemingly produce artwork, writing, music and more without any need for a human hand to guide it.
“I think it’s, the real answer is a little bit of both (caution and excitement). As someone who is … fairly traditional artist, I’m working in a medium that’s existed for hundreds, thousands of years, there’s something very nice about that. It’s a well to draw from,” Kerl said. “But at the same time, as a teacher as well, I talk to my students a lot about tools they can use to help you … if you think about (AI) that way, it can just be a tool. If that’s the end-all, be-all, I think that’s troubling, potentially dangerous applications outside of the art world.”
He actually tried his hand at using an online text assistant the night before his interview, but admitted he’s not yet messed around with any image generators…though he’s confident he will at some point.
“It’s a tool, it’s technology,” Kerl said. “If you can find a way to make it work for you, then it’s fair game.”
Kerl’s exhibit will run from April 29 through July 29, and an artist reception will be held at the art museum, located at 401 E. Fannin St. in Beeville, from noon to 2 p.m. on April 29. The public IS encouraged to attend this free reception.