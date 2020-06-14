BEEVILLE – As things begin to open back up around the country, Beeville 4-Hers are getting in some much needed practice in the arena.
The Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show Horsemanship Clinic, scheduled for May 30-31 saw 19 participants spend a full two days in the Bee County Expo Center arena. The clinic was open to both youth and adult horsemen who were looking to improve their horsemanship skills.
“There is a lot of horse interest in Bee County,” said Tonni O’Brien, horse committee volunteer. “After the playdays in the fall and the county horse show in January, folks were asking how we could do more local events throughout the year. We thought a horsemanship clinic would be a good fit.”
Since most of the 4-H rodeo competition happens in the spring, youth all over the nation were only able to complete about half of their season this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
Participants in the clinic were glad to be back in the saddle again last weekend alongside their peers, though, if not for competition, then at least to increase their horsemanship skills.
Gage Burton, 9, taking part in the clinic with his horse Rex, was one of those. When asked if the rodeo circuit was something he wanted to pursue, he says, “I hope so.” For the immediate future, though, he has his sights set on a calf scramble.
The clinic covered basic horsemanship skills, bits and bitting, and horse care and specialty events such as reining, stock horse pleasure, trail and cutting.
“You never know it all,” added O’Brien.“There is so much out there that you can do competitively with a horse. This clinic will be a good sampling of some of the events that our youth and even adults could compete in, as well as give them more knowledge of how to be successful with their horse.”
Organizers of the clinic were able to secure the services of two instructors for the weekend clinic, including Alicia Burton of Albany and Angela Bull of Kingsville. Burton is a former National Reining Horse Association Rookie of the Year and has taught clinics internationally. Bull is a current cutting horse competitor, ranked in the top 15 in the world standings. Both instructors are Texas A&M University graduates and taught in the TAMU Summer Horsemanship Clinic series as undergraduates.
“The two ladies teaching the clinic are some of the best horsemanship instructors out there,” O’Brien said. “We are thrilled to have them share their immense knowledge with our county. We will walk away better horsemen because of their experience and love of the horse.”
Senior 4-H members Addie Brown and Ellie Daughtry also participated in the clinic’s instruction with their presentation the difference between core horse vaccines and risk-based vaccinations and the importance of good team work with a horse owner’s veterinarian. The girls say it took them about a year to put it together, but their hard work paid off when they were awarded third place when presenting it competitively in College Station at the district level in October. They qualified to advance to the national competition of the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.
The clinic was made possible by eight sponsors: Aztec Chevrolet of Beeville; Bee County Farm Bureau – Agent Stephen Ball; Beeville Veterinary Clinic; Blue Ribbon Country Store; Casas Cattle and Ranches; Landair, Inc; Morgan O’Brien Ranch; and O’Brien Grassfed Beef.