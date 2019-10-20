A little bit of water; a whole lot of leopard frogs!

As the warmth of summer lingers, and lingers, and lingers long past when we humans would like it to, one creature is quite happy with the unseasonable temperatures. It is the Rio Grande Leopard Frog. Male leopard frogs are calling to females from every available pond all during these warm nights. Have you heard their rattling calls?
I bet you have. You may not have even noticed them. Their short, guttural trills sound like background noise to a warm night. You might even mistake their croaking for the sounds of insects.
Rio Grande Leopard Frogs are frogs of arid lands. They instinctively know to mate while the mating is good and water is abundant. They become especially active after a rain.
However, we have not had any rain to speak of. A few sprinkles here and there have not even settled the dust. What is going on with these frogs?
They must be opportunists, but I wonder if they have not evolved to “expect” rain in September and October. Perhaps they come into breeding readiness, even if it hasn’t rained. If so, then they must seek out a pond, or trough, or irrigation ditch, anyplace with water in order to court, mate and lay eggs. This must be what has occurred in our small lily pond. It is only six feet across but it is hopping with Rio Grande Leopard Frogs.
And the local predators have not failed to notice. This week, a large Indigo Snake was hunting leopard frogs in our pond. She (somehow it looked female to me!) swirled around in the pond, driving the frogs out. As they leaped four and five feet into the air and on to dry land, she slithered after them. She held her head high, like a cobra, and raced after them. She must have caught several. I was happy for her. I like Indigo Snakes.
Frogs, especially Rio Grande Leopard Frogs, are smack dab in the middle of the food chain. Green plants use the energy in sunlight to hook carbon dioxide to water molecules, making glucose. Glucose is a simple sugar and a building block for nearly every other compound in a plant. Any animal eating the plant or parts of it — from its leaves, its seeds, its flowers’ nectar — gets energy to live from that glucose. These plant-eaters, the herbivores, in turn become food for other animals that eat them. Many, many herbivores are insects. In fact, insects are the basis to the animal section of the food chain. A grasshopper, a beetle, a caterpillar, a butterfly…any of these and many others partake of plant tissues. Then they are eaten by the carnivores: the birds, fish, lizards and, of course, frogs.
Frogs, of all the first-level carnivores, are abundant, tender and relatively easy to catch by higher level carnivores. These upper level carnivores are sometimes called predators or even “top predators.” In South Texas, Rio Grande Leopard Frogs are regularly preyed on by Red-shouldered Hawks, owls, snakes and foxes. These are all top predators. I suspect even a coyote will grab a frog or two if they leap into view. Have you ever watched a canid (fox, coyote, dog) hunt frogs? It listens, cocks its head, jumps up, front paws together, and pounces on the prey item. A dog will do this over and over, tirelessly, until it happens to catch a frog.
A simple food chain might be represented by a photosynthesizing plant, perhaps a buttercup, whose flowers attract an insect, which gets captured by a frog, which gets eaten by an Indigo Snake. However, ecology is a bit more complex. Remember, the frog is laying its eggs in the pond water. The eggs hatch into tadpoles. Other creatures, such as fish and herons, prey on the tadpoles. The larval stage of one insect, the dragonfly, lives in the pond water too. Dragonfly larvae are voracious predators on tadpoles (and fish and aquatic insects!). Dragonfly larvae eventually metamorphosis into elegant aerial insects, but they must return to the pond to breed. While there, more than one dragonfly has become a frog’s dinner. So a food chain is more accurately called a food web, with different organisms living off of each other at different life stages.
Isn’t it remarkable how all this is going on just outside your door?