ROCKPORT – Cissy Beasley is the first solo female competitor to take the top prize at the prestigious Wildlife in Focus Contest.
“Other women have won, but it was always in conjunction with a man on their team,” Beasley said.
The top prize is awarded based on a point system.
“I accumulated the most points,” she said. “I am very pleased about that.”
“I would like to express gratitude to Jimmy Jackson for his support and enthusiasm for my photography,” Beasley said. “His encouragement in the beginning spurred me to invest myself in this hobby that quickly became a passion and now is something of a ministry.”
Local photographers Sylvia Garcia-Smith and Robert Benson also placed in this contest.
Beasley, a former Beeville resident now living in Rockport, began shooting this contest, which occurs every other year, in 2013.
That first year, she won fifth place, a finish she would win again 2015.
By 2017, she would earn third. This year, she placed first.
Unique contest
The contest is unlike others in that photographers sign up, select or are assigned the ranches where they take photos at first and then shoot their contest entries.
“You can only photograph there and during that time,” she said, adding that the span is a mere seven months, from January into July.
“Then you have two weeks to prepare your final entries,” Beasley said. “I shot 30,000 pictures. I entered 100.”
Earlier this month, winners were notified of their placing during a banquet.
“I really wasn’t expecting to win,” Beasley said. “I knew I turned in a good portfolio. I compared these photos to the ones I shot during the previous contest, and I knew these were better than a third place.
“But only time, and the judges, would tell.”
In all, she won nine first places in the various categories.
“It is still kind of a stunning thing to me that I won,” she said. “If you measure just on hard work, then everyone should have won.”
Beasley, as many who have been following her photography journey know, didn’t begin shooting until about 2011.
“It is one of those things you know you are supposed to be doing, with all humility, by how well I do naturally without any instruction,” she said. “I do have a lifelong background as an outdoors woman.”
“If I had a camera all those years, no telling what I would have,” she joked.
Outdoors woman
Growing up and spending much of her free time on ranches, she knows her way around wildlife and how not be noticed.
That knowledge is essential as she shot on the 7,800 acres of the Welder Wildlife Refuge this contest and last.
“My focus was on mammals, specifically deer,” she said. “When I started shooting out there, water was everywhere.
“That presented certain challenges and opportunities.
“In the beginning of the contest, we also had horrible fog and rain. But I went out anyway.”
She watched the weather daily, not wanting to miss a clear morning or evening.
“I spent an exorbitant amount of time watching the weather,” she said. “I could probably be a meteorologist by now.”
As the months wore on, the rain stopped and the water dried.
She would need to change her tactic and even her subject matter.
“Then I turned to plants,” she said. That led to a focus on insects which would yield some winning shots, too.
Eventually, snakes drew her interest.
“I worked hard to photograph aggressive snakes,” she said. “I developed an affinity for poisonous snakes.”
“I am going to use those photos to help educate people about snakes.”
It was during this time that she suffered her first injury of the shoot.
One of her popup blinds had fallen, and she was working to straighten it when she reached in without wearing a glove.
Mistake.
The pain shot through her hand as she thought, “Was it a snake?”
“That was my first scorpion sting ever, and I want it to be the last,” she said.
Matter of skill
Winning this contest takes skill but also a willingness to spend the countless hours searching vast amounts of land.
“It is rigorous,” she said. “It is tough.
“There is a sense of pressure.
“There are some days you drive around and don’t see anything.”
“Other days are more fruitful. One day I got three or four contest level shots.
“It is quite an adventure; you never know on any given day what is going to happen. I hated to leave every time.”
She likely will enter again in 2021 but says her goal now is to promote the contest to other photographers.
“It may sound like a photo contest, but it is more than that,” she said.
The photos are compiled into a book, Critters for Kids, and distributed to schools for teachers to use for education.
She hopes others will be inspired to sign up and try their hand at the unique opportunity.
“Everybody has a chance to grow and shine,” she said. “There is nothing else like it out there.
“It has been a really opened up a whole new world for me.”
